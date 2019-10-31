Howard Payne University’s School of Music and Fine Arts will present a Homecoming choir concert at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, in the university’s Mims Auditorium. The concert will include selections from the fall program titled “These Three Abide: Faith|Hope|Love.”

“These three virtues hold great depth and provide a foundation upon which we can find a deeper revelation of our Holy God,” said Dr. Christopher Rosborough ’08, assistant professor of music and director of choral activities. “Instead of faith, hope, love in Jesus, we are seeking to find the faith, hope, love of Jesus.”

To conclude the concert, the HPU Alumni Choir will join the students on stage to continue the tradition of singing “The Majesty and Glory of Your Name,” by Tom Fettke.

Joseph Dunlap, instructor of music, is the collaborative pianist for the choir and will be playing for the event.

For complete Homecoming details and the latest schedule information, visit www.hputx.edu/homecoming or contact the Office of Alumni Relations at 325-649-8007 or via e-mail at alumni@hputx.edu.