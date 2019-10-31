Howard Payne University personnel are completing preparations for Homecoming 2019: Yesterday, Today and Forever. Homecoming events are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2, with many activities open to the public.

“Plans for this year’s Homecoming have been months in the making,” said Laura Benoit, director of alumni relations. “We are excited to welcome our alumni, the community and other members of the HPU family to campus as they participate in this great tradition, reliving old memories and making new ones.”

Friday’s schedule includes Cobbler on the Campus, sponsored by Underwood’s BBQ, at 7 p.m. on HPU’s Muse Plaza and Mall. The festivities will continue with the Homecoming Pep Rally, at 7:45 p.m. also on Muse Plaza and Mall, and the Homecoming musical “Little Women,” at 8:30 p.m. in Mims Auditorium.

Events scheduled for Saturday include the annual Homecoming parade, sponsored by Bruner Auto Group, at 10 a.m. along the traditional route through downtown Brownwood and the HPU campus. The Alumni Association Blue and Gold 5K race begins at 1:30 p.m. in Festival Park. A Homecoming tailgate will begin at 2 p.m. outside Gordon Wood Stadium, followed by the HPU Yellow Jackets’ football game against Sul Ross State University at 4 p.m. Saturday’s events will conclude with a performance of “Little Women” at 8 p.m. in Mims Auditorium.

To view a full schedule of Homecoming 2019 events, in addition to maps and ticket information, please visit www.hputx.edu/homecoming.