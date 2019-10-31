The Howard Payne University Homecoming 2019 parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. and will follow the same route as previous Homecoming parades.

Beginning at Brownwood Coliseum, the parade will travel north on Baker St., turn left onto Center Ave., move across Austin Ave. and enter the HPU campus. The procession will end in front of HPU’s Doakie Day Art Center on Center Ave. The best areas to view the parade are downtown and on campus along Center Ave.

The parade, sponsored by Bruner Auto Group, will feature student-designed floats, Homecoming honorees, the HPU Yellow Jacket Marching Band, members of HPU athletic teams and the HPU mascot, Buzzsaw, in addition to other attractions.

For complete Homecoming details and the latest schedule information, visit www.hputx.edu/homecoming or contact the Office of Alumni Relations at 325-649-8007 or via e-mail at alumni@hputx.edu.