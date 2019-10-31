You might have heard of Batman and Robin, but Texas State Technical College has a dynamic duo of its own working hard to promote women in technology at the Brownwood campus.

October is Computer Learning Month, and TSTC instructors Renee Blackshear and Julie Rhoades are using the month to encourage more women to explore a career in computer technology.

Blackshear is an instructor in the Computer Networking and Systems Administration program, and Rhoades is a master instructor in Computer Programming.

“Women should absolutely look into a job with computers because the pay is competitive, and in the world we live in today, just about everything deals with some sort of hardware and with some sort of programming,” Rhoades said.

For a computer-operated device to work, there are two basic components involved: the hardware and the software. The hardware, for example, might be a gas pump, and the software could be a program that reads your card and tells the pump to allow gas to flow.

“The programs (we teach) are different, but there is some overlap because in the world we live in today, you can't have one without the other,” Blackshear said. “Julie focuses more on the programming, the software side, while I focus more on the hardware side.”

Between them, Blackshear and Rhoades have over 50 years of experience. They enjoy training the next generation of information technology personnel.

“There is a huge job demand, and this career field is something that women can do very well in,” Blackshear said. “You are constantly learning because technology is always changing.”

Blackshear and Rhoades encourage anyone interested to stop by the campus.

“Don’t be afraid. Just come in and do it. We are here for you, and we have a whole admissions team ready to help you every step of the way. Just take that first step by coming to visit and talk with us,” Rhoades said.