Brownwood ISD
ALL SCHOOLS
Breakfast
(Includes milk, juice, alternate option of a variety of cereals)
MONDAY — Cheesy Egg & Sausage Burrito, Diced Pears in light syrup
TUESDAY — Golden Brown Blueberry Loaf, Sweet Mixed Fruit
WEDNESDAY — Egg & Cheese English Muffin, Diced Peaches
THURSDAY – Colby Cheese Omelet W/ Toast, Diced Pears in light syrup
FRIDAY — Fluffy Golden Pancakes, Sweet Mixed Fruit
ELEMENTARY/ COGGIN INTERMEDIATE SCHOOLS
Lunch
(Includes milk, condiments, daily salad bar and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)
MONDAY — Creamy Macaroni & Cheese w/ Chicken Nuggets, BBQ Rib Sub No Cheese, Beefy Ravioli W/ Roll & Crackers, Buttered Green Peas, Sweet Mixed Fruit
TUESDAY — Mini Chicken Corn Dog, Juicy Hamburger, Homemade Taco Beef Pie, Steamed Baby Carrots, Diced Peaches,
WEDNESDAY — Seasoned Beef Nachos, Cheesy Nachos w/Spanish Rice, Ham & Cheese Sandwich W/ Crackers, Spiced Charro Beans, Diced Pears in light syrup
THURSDAY — Homemade Meatloaf & Seasoned Potato Bowl with Whole Grain Biscuit, Italian Beef in Creamy Garlic Sauce over WW Spaghetti, Juicy Turkey Hot Dog, Steamed Fresh Broccoli, Juicy Pineapple Tidbits
FRIDAY — Pancakes and Sausage, Beef Fingers Rice Bowl, Breaded Chicken Sandwich, Crispy Tater Tots, Diced Peaches
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Lunch (Includes milk, condiments, daily salad bar and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)
MONDAY — Chicken Nuggets w/ Roll, BBQ Rib Sub No Cheese, Beefy Ravioli W/ Roll & Crackers
TUESDAY — Mini Chicken Corn Dog, Juicy Turkey Hot Dog, Homemade Taco Beef Pie
WEDNESDAY — Seasoned Beef Nachos, Loaded Chicken Nachos, Cheesy Nachos W/ Spanish Rice
THURSDAY – Oven Baked Biscuit Crust Turkey Pot Pie, Homemade Meatloaf & Seasoned Potato Bowl with Whole Grain Biscuit, Chili Cheese Fries w/ Pretzels
FRIDAY – Down Home Chicken & Waffles, Hawaiian Hamburger, Beef Fingers Rice Bowl
HIGH SCHOOL
Lunch (Includes milk, condiments, daily salad, deli and finishing bars and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)
MONDAY — Chicken Nuggets w/ Roll, Buffalo Chicken Nuggets w/ Roll, BBQ Rib Sub No Cheese, Beefy Ravioli W/ Roll & Crackers
TUESDAY — Mini Chicken Corn Dog, Juicy Turkey Hot Dog, Grilled Chile Cheese Sandwich w/ Crackers, Homemade Taco Beef Pie
WEDNESDAY — Seasoned Beef Nachos, Loaded Chicken Nachos, Cheesy Nachos w/Spanish Rice
THURSDAY – Italian Beef in Creamy Pesto Sauce over WW Spaghetti, Oven Baked Biscuit Crust Turkey Pot Pie, Homemade Meatloaf & Seasoned Potato Bowl with Whole Grain Biscuit, Chili Cheese Fries w/ Pretzels
FRIDAY – Down Home Chicken & Waffles, Hawaiian Hamburger, Beef Fingers Rice Bowl, Roasted Turkey Sub
Early ISD
ALL SCHOOLS
Breakfast
(Includes fruit, juice and milk daily. There is the choice of the menu item or cereal and crackers.)
MONDAY — Waffles, bacon, muffin, yogurt
TUESDAY — Sausage egg and cheese biscuit, breakfast strudel, cheese stick
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast pizza, breakfast parfait
THURSDAY — Cinnamon roll, sausage, cereal bar, yogurt
FRIDAY — Biscuit, gravy, sausage, eggs, muffin, yogurt
ALL SCHOOLS
Lunch (Includes fruit and milk daily.)
MONDAY — Country fried steak, salad, mashed potatoes, okra, roll, strawberries
TUESDAY — Meat and cheese chalupa, Spanish rice, enchiladas, cucumbers, beans, lettuce and tomato salad, applesauce
WEDNESDAY — Chicken tenders, roll, gravy, hamburger/cheeseburger, hamburger salad, broccoli, sweet potatoes, mixed fruit, crispy cereal treat
THURSDAY – Pizza, garden salad, carrots, apple slices
FRIDAY — Shrimp poppers, fish sticks, mac and cheese, BBQ on a bun, chips, coleslaw, green beans, orange smiles, brownie
Bangs ISD
ALL SCHOOLS
Breakfast
(Served with fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Cereal, bug bites
TUESDAY – Breakfast pizza
WEDNESDAY – Sausage biscuit
THURSDAY – Kolache, cheese stick
FRIDAY – Pancake wrap, yogurt
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Lunch (Served with milk, fruit daily.)
MONDAY – BBQ on a bun, coleslaw, green beans, orange smiles, Rice Krispy Treat
TUESDAY – Crispy tacos, refried beans, salad, cucumbers, applesauce
WEDNESDAY – Pizza, garden salad, carrots, apple slices
THURSDAY – Popcorn chicken, potatoes, gravy, roll, okra, strawberries
FRIDAY – Hamburger, burger salad, tater tots, broccoli, mixed fruit, brownie
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Lunch (Served with fruit, mini veggie bar and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Corn dogs, tater tots, baked beans, apple-pineapple d'lite
TUESDAY – Taco soup, cornbread, muffin, tomato cup, cucumber slice, peaches, ice cream
WEDNESDAY – Crispy chicken sandwich, tater tots, veggie cup, hamburger garnish, fruity gelatin
THURSDAY – Salisbury steak, gravy, biscuit, potatoes, broccoli salad, mandarin oranges
FRIDAY – Pizza, carrots, garden salad, Rice Krispy Treat
HIGH SCHOOL
Lunch (Served with veggie bar, fruit, milk daily.)
MONDAY – Popcorn chicken, gravy, roll, potatoes
TUESDAY – French bread pizza, marinara sauce
WEDNESDAY – Boneless chicken wings, chips, pudding
THURSDAY – Quesadilla, Spanish rice, corn, beans, salsa
FRIDAY – Sloppy joe sandwich, tater tots, cake
Blanket ISD
Breakfast
(Comes with cereal, fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Waffles, bacon, yogurt
TUESDAY – Sausage egg and cheese biscuit, yogurt
WEDNESDAY – Breakfast pizza, yogurt
THURSDAY – Cinnamon roll, sausage, yogurt
FRIDAY – Biscuit and gravy, scrambled eggs, yogurt
Lunch
(Served with milk daily.)
MONDAY – Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, peas
TUESDAY – Chicken spaghetti, garden salad, broccoli, cheese, breadsticks
WEDNESDAY – Chalupas, refried beans, cucumbers, lettuce and tomato garnish
THURSDAY – Baked chicken, mac and cheese, green beans, orange smiles
FRIDAY – Chicken salad, garden salad, carrots, chips, cookie
Brookesmith ISD
Breakfast
(Comes with cereal, fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Breakfast cookie, yogurt
TUESDAY – Cheese omelet wrap
WEDNESDAY – Waffles, sausage
THURSDAY – Breakfast pizza
FRIDAY – Donut holes, sausage link
Lunch
(Served with milk daily.)
MONDAY – Crispy tacos, refried beans, salad, orange smiles
TUESDAY – Chicken parmesan, garden salad, breadstick, green beans, pineapple cup
WEDNESDAY – Ravioli, Italian veggies, broccoli bites, pear cup, roll
THURSDAY – Pizza, corn, baby carrots
FRIDAY – Hot dogs, oven fries, bell pepper cup, fruit cup
May ISD
Breakfast
(Comes with fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY — Yogurt, toast
TUESDAY — Waffles, sausage
WEDNESDAY — Morning rolls
THURSDAY – Sausage, biscuit
FRIDAY – French toast, sausage
Lunch
(Comes with fruit and juice or milk. Salad served daily.)
MONDAY — BBQ Chicken, mashed potatoes, ranch beans, celery, peanut butter
TUESDAY — Tacos, refried beans, Spanish rice, carrots
WEDNESDAY — Spaghetti, meatballs, green beans, garlic bread
THURSDAY – Orange chicken, fried rice, egg rolls, carrots
FRIDAY – BBQ on a bun, tater tots, corn, broccoli
Zephyr ISD
Breakfast
(Comes with cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY — No school
TUESDAY — Cheese omelet wrap
WEDNESDAY — Chicken and biscuit
THURSDAY – Breakfast strudel, yogurt
FRIDAY – Donut, sausage
Lunch
(Grape or strawberry PB&J sandwich daily alternate.)
MONDAY — No school
TUESDAY — Nachos grande, beans, salsa, salad, tomato and cucumber cups, peaches, ice cream cup
WEDNESDAY Asian bowl, orange chicken, egg roll, broccoli salad, hot cinnamon apples
FRIDAY – Pizza, carrots, garden salad, fruit, cookie