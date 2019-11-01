Kiwanis Club members dedicate themselves to improving the lives of children one community at a time.

Kiwanis Club of Brownwood members will be serving up pancakes and sausage — although far more than one at a time — at the club’s 67th annual Pancake Supper from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Brownwood Coliseum. Coffee, tea and milk will also be served.

Tickets are $6 for the all-you-can-eat event, and proceeds will benefit the youth of the community.

Kiwanian Jerry Sims, Pancake Supper co-chair, said he anticipates a turnout of about 3,500. Kiwanis Club members will cook the pancakes and sausage, and more than 150 volunteers will be on hand to staff the event.

“We serve good pancakes and good sausage — some of the best you can get,” Sims said.

Guests will get good food at a reasonable price and will know they are helping local youth organizations, Sims said.

Tickets can be bought at the door or from any Kiwanis Club member, or at locations include KOXE Radio and KXYL Radio, Citizens National Bank and MCBank.