Every year we have two nights in November that we designate for families who want to enter the major stock shows and Brown County Youth Fair. The only way you can enter the major stock shows is if you bought state tags. The two nights we are having stock show sign up is Nov. 4 and Nov. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m.

If you are planning on entering Fort Worth, you will need to attend the night of Nov. 4 because the deadline to enter Fort Worth Stock Show is Nov. 8. The deadline to enter Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and San Angelo Stock Show is Nov. 22. This will be your opportunity to enter the Brown County Youth Fair at this time. We are setting a deadline to enter the Youth Fair on Nov. 22.

DISTRICT 7 4-H SCHOLARSHIP TRAININGS

If you are senior in high school and plan to apply for the Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship, District 7 4-H is offering trainings and one of those being in Brown County. There are changes for the 2020 Texas 4-H Scholarship, we highly encourage you to attend the training to learn and understand all the new changes. Below are the dates for the upcoming trainings:

• Nov. 7 – Brown County Extension Office, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• Nov. 18– District 7 AgriLife Research & Extension Center, San Angelo, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• Nov. 25 – Online WebEx Training, 6 p.m. (Online)

Contact the Extension Office for more information for the WebEx Training.

For more information contact the Extension Office.

SWINE COUNTY AND STATE VALIDATION

It is that time to start getting ready for the Brown County Youth Fair and Major Stock Shows. The most important step in doing this is validating your animals. Swine validation will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns. There will not be a county validation make up day. If you are planning on participating in the Brown County Youth Fair, you need to make sure your animal is present the day of validation. If you ordered state tags and have not paid for them, please come by the Extension Office ASAP. You must be enrolled in 4-H before the date of validation.

BROWN COUNTY YOUTH FAIR CHECKLIST

The Brown County Youth Fair is approaching fast. Everyone should have your animals if you are planning on entering in the Livestock Division of the Youth Fair. There are a few other things that have to be done in order to participate in the Brown County Youth Fair. Below is a check list for you to go by to make sure you are covered.

• Enroll in 4-H

• Attend Validation (have your animal validated for county or state)

• Purchase a Youth Fair Membership (this is mandatory if you are entering livestock or home economics)

• Fill out an entry form for the Brown County Youth Fair (Deadline to enter is November 22nd)

If you are showing horses, you and your horse must attend a mandatory practice on Nov. 10 at the Youth Fair Barns Show Arena. You will also need to have the proof of ownership papers or bill of sale, registration papers or 4-H certification form. All horses must have negative EIA test documentation.

SAVE THE DATE FOR THE BROWN COUNTY 4-H PROJECT SHOW

The Brown County 4-H Project Show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns. Details for the show will be posted at a later date. Mark your calendars and we look forward to seeing you on Dec. 7.

RABBIT SHOWMANSHIP CLINIC

The Brown County 4-H Rabbit Club is sponsoring a Rabbit Showmanship Clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Brown County Youth Fair Lamb Barn. The clinic is open to all youth of Brown County. There will be a $10 fee for non-4-H members. Bring your rabbit and a carpet square. For more information contact the Extension Office or Patricia Becktold at 325-646-4753.

PUT YOUR DOLLARS TOWARDS BROWN COUNTY 4-H

Ag-Mart and Moorman’s is teaming up to give local. For every bag of ShowTec you purchase Ag-Mart and Moorman’s will give $1 back to a local 4-H Club/Project Club of your choice. Purchase between now and Dec. 31..

LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS FOR A DAY IN THE BROWN COUNTY SHOW RING

We are once again hosting A Day in the Brown County Show Ring at the 2019 Brown County Youth Fair. This show will showcase differently-able students from across the county, and their 4-H/FFA member buddy, as they exhibit lambs.

The objective of A Day in the Brown County Ring is to give differently-able youth an opportunity to participate in the Brown County Youth Fair. Exhibitors will be partnered up with a 4-H/FFA member who will help them present their lamb in the show ring. Each exhibitor will receive a t-shirt, lunch, rosette, and an amazing opportunity to show. The show will be after breeding sheep and does on Tuesday, Jan. 7. We have partnered with the Youth Fair and Texas Farm Bureau Insurance to help fund this event.

We are looking for youth volunteers to “buddy” up with exhibitors. Participants will be “showing” lambs so we will need volunteers to help supply the show lambs for that day. We want to keep the grade level of the volunteers 7th grade and up.

Each exhibitor will be partnered with 2 “buddies” (4-H/FFA members) that will assist with walking the lamb, on a halter, around the ring.

Tentative Schedule is as follows:

• Youth participants will arrive at Youth Fair Barn at 10 a.m. (we will need volunteers there by 9 a.m. for orientation)

• Participants will eat lunch around 11 a.m.

• Show will tentative start at noon

• Each participant will get a rosette and a picture in front of the backdrop.

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact the Extension Office to request a Youth Volunteer Application. The deadline to sign up is Dec. 4. For more information contact Nick Gonzales at the Brown County Extension Office.

HUNTER EDUCATION CLASSROOM COURSE BEING OFFERED IN BROWNWOOD

There is going to be a Hunter Education Classroom Course from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Home Economics Building at the Youth Fair Barns.

This course is designed for novice or young hunters, ages 9 years of age and above. The course covers the core competencies of firearm and hunting safety, hunting ethics and wildlife conservation. All materials are provided. The fee for the certification is $15. Please bring a sack lunch as there will not be time to leave for lunch.

Pre-Registration is required. You can register by going to the following link: https://tpwd.elementlms.com/course/hunter-education-classroom-course-3969/

For additional information please contact Bobby Clark 361-597-0310 or the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

2020 CALF SCRAMBLES

Rodeo Austin - March 21, 2020

• Purchase certificate value of $1,000 - $6,000

• Certificates used to purchase the following: Market Steer, Market Lamb, Market Goat, Market Barrow, Breeding Beef Heifer

• Participant must have reached their 12th but not their 18th birthday on August 31st, year prior to show and must not be enrolled beyond their junior year in High School.

• Entries are limited to 168 participants

• Online entries begin Oct. 1 and participants are accepted on first-come, first-serve basis.

• Entry fee is $30

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo – Jan. 17-Feb. 8, 2020

• Purchase certificate value of $500

• Certificates used to purchase a breeding beef or dairy heifer

• All applicants must have been born between 09/01/01 and 01/01/2005 and not beyond their junior year of high school.

• Entries will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. After all the positions have been filled, the remaining applications will be kept on file and used on an as needed basis. • Each County 4-H Program is limited to a maximum of six entries.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – March 3-22, 2020

• Purchase certificate value of $1,750

• Certificates used to purchase a breeding beef heifer or market steer

• Must show the animal in the 2021 Houston Livestock Show

•Entries will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. After all the positions have been filled, the remaining applications will be kept on file and used on an as needed basis.

San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo – Jan. 31- Feb. 8, 2020

• Limited to first 80 entries

• Participants must have reached their 13th, but not 19th birthday on or by February 1, 2020

• 20 students compete in 4 separate scrambles

• A purchase certificate will be issued to each of the top 10 contestants catching a calf in one of the four go-arounds.

• FINALS: Top 16 Contestants come back! (Top 4 in each go-round)

• Top 8 in Finals receive scholarships

• Places 9-16 receive additional $250 purchase certificate.

• Must be 13 years of age but no older than 18 by Feb. 1, 2019

San Antonio Stock Show – Feb. 6-23, 2020

• Participants must have reached their 12th, but not their 18th birthday on Jan. 1 and not be enrolled beyond their junior year in high school.

• Entry deadline for calf scramble is Nov. 1.

If you are planning on participating in any of the other calf scrambles, please contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2019-2020 4-H year began Aug. 15. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

• If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

• If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2019-2020 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2019-2020 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until Sept. 1, which is the actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before Sept. 1 it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after Oct. 31 the cost increases to $30.

DATES TO REMEMBER

Nov. 4 – Major Stock Show Entry Night, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Extension Office

Nov. 5 – Early 4-H Club Meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Double H Mercantile

Nov. 7 – Texas 4-H Scholarship Training, 6:30 p.m. at The Extension Office

Nov. 7 – Bangs 4-H Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at Bangs High School

Nov. 8 – Deadline to Sign Up for Fort Worth Stock Show

Nov. 9 – County/State Swine Validation, 8 a.m. at the Youth Fair Barns

Nov. 10 – Brownwood 4-H Club Meeting, 5 p.m. at Youth Fair Barns

Nov. 11 – Extension Office Closed for Veterans Day

Nov. 12 – May 4-H Club Meeting (Youth Fair Sign Up), 6 p.m. at May High School

Nov. 14 – Brookesmith 4-H Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at Brookesmith ISD

Nov. 16 – Rabbit Showmanship Clinic, 9 a.m. at the Youth Fair Barns

Nov. 16 – Hunter Education Course, 8 a.m. at the Home Ec Building at the Youth Fair Grounds

Nov. 18 – Major Stock Show Entry Night, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Extension Office

Nov. 22 – Deadline to Enter San Angelo, San Antonio, Houston, Texas Elite, & Houston Stock Shows

Nov. 22 – Deadline to Enter the Brown County Youth Fair

Nov. 24 – Sheep Club Meeting, 7 p.m. at the Youth Fair Grounds

Nov. 28-29 – Extension Office Closed for Thanksgiving Holidays