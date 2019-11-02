Brownwood Regional Medical Center is one of the first hospitals in the area to offer Robotic-Arm Assisted Total Knee and Hip replacement procedures. This latest advancement in joint replacement surgery is transforming the way joint replacement procedures are performed.

Robotic-arm assisted surgery is a new approach to joint replacement that offers the potential for a higher level of patient-specific implant alignment and positioning.1-2 The technology allows surgeons to create a patient-specific 3D plan and perform joint replacement surgery using a surgeon controlled robotic-arm that helps the surgeon execute the procedure with a high degree of accuracy.3

The Robotic Arm is changing the way joint replacement surgeries are performed,” said Dr. John Masterson, Orthopedic Surgeon at Heart of Texas Orthopaedics. “Using a virtual 3D model system allows surgeons to personalize each patient’s surgical plan pre-operatively, so there is a clear plan for how the surgeon will position the implant before entering the operating room. During surgery, the surgeon can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments, while the robotic-arm then allows the surgeon to execute that plan with a high level of accuracy and predictability. The combination of these three features of the system has the potential to lead to better outcomes and higher patient satisfaction.”

The Robotic-Arm Assisted Total Hip application is a treatment option for adults who suffer from degenerative joint disease of the hip. During surgery, the surgeon guides the robotic-arm during bone preparation to prepare the hip socket and position the implant according to the pre-determined surgical plan. In cadaveric studies, the total hip replacement ace tabular cup placement has been shown to be four times more accurate and reproducible than manual total hip replacement procedures.1

”We are proud to be among the first to use this innovative technology in the Brownwood area.” said Jace Jones, CEO of Brownwood Regional Medical Center. “It is a part of our commitment to provide our community with outstanding innovative healthcare. “We are pleased to have Dr. John Masterson of Heart of Texas Orthopaedics join us in July 2019 as an active Medical Staff member and are excited to offer this technology to the Brownwood Area.”

Brownwood Regional Medical Center (BRMC) is a 188 bed acute care facility that has provided quality, competent and compassionate care to the Central Texas area since 1969. With community longevity, BRMC has grown to be the 3rd largest employer in Brown County. It is the only Full Service hospital caring for patients 24 hours a day within a 90 mile radius. By serving the surrounding counties, the key to our success is our commitment to progress in diagnosis’s and treatment options that is combined with a dedicated medical care team. Our services include inpatient care, a 24/7 level four emergency care department, on-site access to helicopter transport, women’s center/obstetric unit Level II Nursery including Cook Telemedicine services, outpatient services, accredited sleep lab center, heart center/interventional cardiology (cardiac catheterization lab), cardiac rehab, Walker Cancer Center radiation/medical oncology/hematology, surgical services, gastroenterology lab, and a hospitalist program. The imaging and diagnostic services are provided in-house and in a freestanding outpatient center. We have a freestanding Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center, the BRMC Therapy Zone and four One Source Health Centers located in Brownwood-Express Care United Clinic, Early, Rising Star, & San Saba. The hospital takes pride in being the provider of choice caring for friends and family since 1969. For more information about BRMC and its services, visit BRMC-CARES.com.