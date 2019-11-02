Howard Payne University invites high school juniors and seniors interested in ministry to visit its campus on Monday, Nov. 11, during the university’s first Ministry Monday event.

Visiting students will have the opportunity to meet with faculty, staff and students in the HPU School of Christian Studies, sit in on a class, tour the university’s campus and enjoy a free meal. Attendance is free, including any additional guests accompanying prospective students.

Attendees may register in advance online or the day of the event during check-in. Check-in will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in HPU’s Paul and Jane Meyer Faith and Life Leadership Center.

Dr. Gary Gramling, dean of the School of Christian Studies, director of Christian studies graduate programs and professor of Christian studies, noted the eagerness of the school’s faculty, staff and students to meet potential new students to introduce them to what HPU offers.

“We are excited to welcome prospective students who feel called to the ministry,” he said. “HPU is a wonderful place to prepare for ministry. Our ministry students develop lifelong friendships with fellow minsters, have opportunities to serve in ministry roles while in college and are challenged to grow both academically and spiritually. We are grateful to God for the amazing ministry students He has sent us through the years.”

For more information about Ministry Monday and to register online for the event, visit www.hputx.edu/ministry-monday.

Applications are being accepted for the spring 2020 and fall 2020 semesters at Howard Payne University (www.hputx.edu/apply). For more information about HPU, including the wide range of available financial aid options, contact HPU’s Office of Admission at 325-649-8020 or by e-mail at enroll@hputx.edu.