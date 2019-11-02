The Howard Payne University Women’s Club will host the Count Your Blessings Fall Lunch on Nov. 7. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 701 Center Avenue in Brownwood.

The come-and-go lunch will be open to all HPU women, including current and former HPU personnel, spouses of current and former personnel, HPU alumni as well as friends of the university. Membership in the HPU Women’s Club is not required for the event, but attendees are encouraged to consider the opportunity.

Melinda Hines, president of the Women’s Club and HPU’s first lady, expressed her excitement for the event.

“The Howard Payne family has so much to be thankful for and I’m looking forward to hosting the Count Your Blessings Fall Lunch in our home,” she said. “We hope past members who haven’t already joined and even those who have never been a part will come to the fall lunch and see what God is doing through the HPU Women’s Club.”

Those who attend are encouraged to bring an item for HPU’s Food and Essentials Pantry in support of HPU students.

“It will be a wonderful time to gather together and to bless our students out of the overflow of our hearts,” said Hines.

Although not required, those in attendance will be able to pay the $25 annual fee required for membership in the HPU Women’s Club. These dues can also be paid online at www.hputx.edu/womensclub.