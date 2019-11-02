Keep Brownwood Beautiful will be holding a Fall Sweep and Trash Bash for Cash on Saturday Nov. 9. This is the first time this event will be held. To clean up litter, KBB is asking people to meet at the Kroger parking lot at 9 a.m. From there, individuals and groups will make their ways to various areas that need clean up. Each person who volunteers two hours of their time will be entered in a drawing. The drawings will be for prize money of $500, $200 and $100.

The importance of picking up and preventing litter is important. It is a well-known fact that where there is litter, more litter will collect. Places with high littering can lessen values on homes and property. Fast food wrappers and aluminum cans are two most common type of items that are found while cleaning litter. People generally litter when they don’t feel a sense of ownership of an area, like along roads, in parks, and in abandoned areas. Littered neighborhoods can result in property values being lowered by as much as 15% and often lead to more serious crimes as noted in the Fixing Broken Windows Theory.

As the holiday season approaches, many visitors will be coming to or passing through Brownwood. This clean up will demonstrate that Brownwood is a proud community and cares about their environment. This clean up is made possible by a grant from Walmart and Keep Texas Beautiful. For more information visit kbbtx.org or call 325-641-0533. Please help KBB make and keep Brownwood clean.