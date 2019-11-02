The ninth annual Spay-ghetti Dinner, held recently at the Adams Street Community Center, drew about 500 guests and raised $10,000 for the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center’s spay and neuter program.

“This is a big event for us,” said Dave Olhausen, past president of the animal center’s board. “It brings in lots of awareness on our spay and neuter program. It’s great food, great fun, it’s a win-win-win for Brownwood.”

Pet adopters pay a fee to have their animal spayed or neutered, but the fee they pay does not cover the amount charged by a veterinarian, Olhausen said. The proceeds from Spay-ghetti make up the difference, Olhausen said.

The shelter and board thanks city facilities director David Withers and his staff for making the Adams Street Community Center available for the event, Olhausen said.

The Corinne T. Smith Animal Center was created in Brown County in 1974 and was originally called the Brown County Humane Society. The first shelter was built in 1975 and was located at 3016 Milam Drive. A new 3,600-square-foot shelter was opened in 2009 in the same location with funding from the city and local donors.

This center is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and not part of any city or county government.

The center’s name honors Smith, who was one of the original founders and directed the shelter for nearly 30 years.The center has worked to become a place that supports the human/animal bond in a multitude of ways, not just offering homeless pets for adoption, the center’s website states. Although pet adoption is still a crucial part of the program, the transition to an animal center means developing programs that provide education, support and recreation for animal lovers in the Brown County area.

The mission of the animal center is “dedicated to promoting the welfare, compassionate care and protection of animals, taking all domestic animals brought to us, finding suitable homes for adoptable animals, providing information, raising public awareness of animal issues, and promoting responsible pet ownership,” the center’s website states.

The center’s goals are:

• Provide a compassionate and healthy environment for animals in its care.

• Facilitate responsible adoption by placing animals in permanent, caring homes.

• Eliminate cruelty to animals through education and advocacy.

• Reduce pet overpopulation through education and spay/neuter programs.

• Provide education and resources that promote responsible pet ownership.