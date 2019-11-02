Brown County Republican Women’s Club November meeting will be held Friday, Nov.8 at the Brownwood Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guest speaker will be Steve Munister, former Deputy Assistant to President Trump, and the former Chair of the Republican Party of Texas. This will be a wonderful event to kick off to the 2020 election season and Munister will get us fired up about 2020 and how we can keep Texas red.

You do not have to be a member to attend. Cost of the luncheon is $10 per person to be paid at the door. Please RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 6 to Dianne Fryar 325-642-2705 or dianne.fryar@kw.com.