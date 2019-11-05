AccelHealth is proud to pay special tribute to all our veterans and we thank you for your military service to America and for advancing the universal hope of freedom and liberty for all.

The theme for the 2019 Veterans Day Poster is “Service.” Veterans contribute to American society in many ways; not just during their time in active duty. Throughout our history, military service members have put on their uni forms to protect the values and liberties that this nation was built on. But that doesn't stop once the uniform comes off and their time in active duty has ended.

Veterans take the lessons they have learned and the experiences they've gained and continue their service to our nation by strengthening our communities. They become our nation's leaders, scientists, entrepreneurs.

Veterans are the most active volunteers working to improve communities across our country. Service goes beyond the uniform. This Veterans Day, we honor the men and women who have worn their uniform and continue to serve our country.