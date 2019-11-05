In about an hour’s time in the lobby of the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center, the center’s staff dealt with multiple people who had interests related to cats and dogs on a recent afternoon.

Dealing with people meant dealing, directly or indirectly, with the animals who are in the center’s care. The center recently benefited from the Spay-ghetti Supper fund-raiser, which brought $10,000 for the center’s spay and neuter program.

“There are never any two days alike,” said Carren Bowden, the center's director.

The hour’s worth of activities included:

• Bowden and other staff members facilitated a couple’s adoption of a German shepherd. “We’re parents now,” the female half of the couple joked.

• A man brought a cat trap that contained feral cat, and the center’s staff began an intake process.

• A woman accompanied by a child entered with a basket that contained a cat and two kittens — more animals for the intake process.

• Another woman, also accompanied by a child, asked if her missing brindle pit bull had turned up at the center. A staff member disappeared into the kennel area and re-emerged with a young, friendly female pit.

“Mia!” the woman exclaimed, identifying the pit as her missing dog.

Bowden told the woman there is a $60 reclamation fee. The fee covers the cost of a rabies shot and spaying, Bowden told the woman. The pit’s owner told Bowden she would have to return later to pay the reclamation fee — and she did not want the pit spayed, saying she planned to breed the animal.

Pits are the most overbred animal in Brown County, Bowden told the woman.

• A woman told Bowden a family member who owns a German shepherd is moving and won’t be able to keep the dog. The woman asked Bowden if she had names of people who were waiting to adopt German shepherd.

Bowden said she had no such list of names and referred the woman to a German shepherd rescue organization.

• A young man serving probation arrived and said he was there to do community service

“We’re always overcrowded,” Bowden said during a lull in the activity. “Our numbers are down, but we are very full.”

The center has about 95 dogs and 80 cats. When asked about the center’s capacity, Bowden said the center can “comfortably” handle 70 to 75 adult dogs and about 65 cats.

The center’s greatest need currently is more large wire kennels and welcomes donations of new and used kennels, Bowden said.

Bowden reached through the bars of a kennel in the lobby and stroked a cat that is housed with two of its siblings. The cats, which arrived as “little stray kittens,” have been at the center for six or seven months and are among the animals available for adoption, Bowden said. They're good cats, she said.

"We love people coming out and looking," Bowden said. She also said the center loves its volunteers.

A volunteer must be 18 or older unless accompanied by a parent, Bowden said.