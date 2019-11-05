BROWNWOOD ART ASSOCIATION FIRST THURSDAY NOV. 7

The Brownwood Art Association's First Thursday Exhibit will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, featuring the wonderful talents of Kit Timmins. Make plans to stop on by and have a look at this award winning showcase. The Art Association will also have the privilege of having Kit do an in person demonstration Saturday Nov. 9. The BAA will hold a brief meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday and Mrs. Timmins will begin afterward.

ST. JOHN'S CHURCH BINGO BENEFIT NOV. 7

A Bingo benefit for the St. John’s Church Food Pantry will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Spirit of Texas Winery.

MUNISTER TO SPEAK AT BCRW MEETING NOV. 8

The Brown County Republican Women’s Club November meeting will be held Friday, Nov. 8 at the Brownwood Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guest speaker will be Steve Munister, former Deputy Assistant to President Trump, and the former Chair of the Republican Party of Texas. This will be a wonderful event to kick off to the 2020 election season and Munister will get us fired up about 2020 and how we can keep Texas red. You do not have to be a member to attend. Cost of the luncheon is $10 per person to be paid at the door. Please RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 6 to Dianne Fryar 325-642-2705 or dianne.fryar@kw.com.

COOKIES FOR A NOBLE CAUSE NOV. 9 AT HEARTLAND MALL

New Hope Clubhouse's Cookies for a Noble Cause will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Heartland Mall. The fundraiser goal is to raise $2,000 for a Clubhouse van for member transportation. Please consider stopping by to buy some cookies and help us gain stability as our organization continues to grow! Donations are welcome. Call 325-998-8725 or e-mail newhopebrownwood@gmail.com if you have any questions.

GIRL SCOUTS ARCHERY TRAINING NOV. 9

Archery training is open to all Girl Scouts Brownie age and older from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9 at First United Methodist Church, 2500 11th Street in Brownwood. The fee is $10 per girls and snacks will be provided.

FAMILY FUN FEST AT HOT CAMP AND RETREAT NOV. 9-10

Family Fall Fest 2019 at the Heart of Texas Camp and Retreat will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10. Admission is $5 per person. Activities include campfire and coffee, camp style corn maze, zip line and ropes course, family photo spot, camp wagon rides, concession stand. For more information, visit heartoftexascamp.com or visit the Heart of Texas Camp and Retreat Facebook page.

GIRL SCOUTS HE AND ME DANCE NOV. 15

The Girl Scouts He and Me Dance, open to Girl Scouts of all ages, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at 901 Avenue B. The them this year is Candy Shop. Dress up and bring your best guy and dance the evening away. The cost is $5 a couple and registration is due by Nov. 4.

GIRL SCOUTS SPACE SCIENCE WORKSHOP NOV. 23

The Girl Scouts will hold a Space Science Workshop, open to Cadettes and older, from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 23 at 901 at Avenue B. Come observe and explore light and what it teaches us about the universe. Registration closes Nov. 15 and the cost is $3 per girl.

BROWN COUNTY GIVES ANNOUNCES GIVING TUESDAY DEC. 3

Brown County Gives is a collaborative effort among local Brown County non-profits to focus National Giving Tuesday efforts locally. In 2019 Giving Tuesday is on Dec. 3. For more information and a list of the non-profits participating please visit our Facebook page or our website.

GIRL SCOUTS ELECTRIC WONDERLAND DEC. 14

The Girl Scouts will host an Electric Wonderland, open to junior age Girl Scouts and older, from noon to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at 901 Avenue B. Come make holiday jewelry by transforming small circuits into holiday attire everyone will want this holiday season. Registration closes Dec. 8 and the cost is $25 per girl.