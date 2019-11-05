One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

To encourage more women to take action for their breast health, Brownwood Regional Medical Center has extended the $99 3D screening mammogram special through Mdsave.com until November 30. With October annually recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we want to encourage you to make plans to have your screening completed!

Mammograms save lives and thanks to early detection and treatment advances, more women are surviving breast cancer and living longer, healthier lives.

The good news is, nearly all breast cancers may be treated successfully if found early and the most effective way to detect breast cancer at an early, treatable stage is to have yearly mammograms starting at the age of 40, and to have regular clinical breast exams by a provider.

For women of average risk, the American College of Radiology recommends annual mammograms starting at age 40, with no upper age limit as long as the woman is in good health. Different guidelines apply to women at higher risk. A screening mammogram can help detect breast cancer in its earliest and most treatable stages.

To participate in the $99 3D screening mammogram special, a woman must be age 40 or older and know the date of her last mammogram. The good news is, if you purchase through MDsave.com for $99 then it is valid for 12 months. The purchased voucher will be available when your annual screening is due. You will need a provider order sent to Brownwood Regional Imaging and Breast Center prior to your mammogram and results will be sent to your provider.

If you need online assistance in purchasing the MDSave.com voucher online, please give us a call at 325-649-3391.

