During Tuesday's regular meeting the Amarillo City Council approved a $690,000 property purchase officials said would provide future flexibility as a Civic Center storage facility.

It could also aid potential Civic Center expansion efforts in the future.

Per the agenda item summary, the purchase contract with BGT Productions Trust II is for the property located at 601 S. Johnson St. The transaction serves as the second city land purchase in roughly a calendar year dedicated to additional storage space.

In November 2018, citing a desire to address Civic Center operations and storage needs, in addition to completing ownership of a downtown block, the city council approved a real estate purchase for $700,000 plus closing costs at 701 SE 5th Ave. - for a 14,859-square-foot warehouse. The funding source, per officials, was the Civic Center Improvement Fund.

"This property is just to the east of our existing City Hall facility and also Hodgetown," City Manager Jared Miller said regarding Tuesday's approved transaction. "The appraisal was done July 18 and showed a value of $620,000. Values downtown have been going up. In the short term, this will provide additional storage capabilities for the city. It will also provide additional space for the Civic Center project we're considering and will be less expensive to purchase now than if we have to try to acquire it after a bond is passed. That's not the only reason to purchase it, but it has true value to the city."

In September, city officials unveiled a $300 million Civic Center renovation proposal they said would include convention center expansion, a new arena and additional parking. Officials are proposing the project go to voters as a property tax supported bond issue.

Meanwhile, Assistant City Manager Kevin Starbuck addressed the value the Potter Randall Appraisal District attached to Tuesday’s property that was purchased versus what an independent appraisal yielded.

"PRAD has the property listed at a substantially less value than what the purchase price is - about $67,000," he said. "Obviously, PRAD and market rate are not the same thing. The independent appraisal that was completed valued the property at $620,000. So that is really more the basis from where the purchase price started in negotiation. From that perspective, PRAD is a separate board from anything the city has. The city has no influence over that board, so the establishment of PRAD appraisal is purely at their discretion."

Miller said the purchase would be made with Hotel Occupancy Tax dollars.

"We will be using HOT funds," he said. "We will also, prior to closing this property, have counsel authorize a reimbursement resolution so that if there is a successful election, we would be able to reimburse ourselves through project funds. As proposed currently, that project does approve funds necessary for property acquisitions, of which this is one."