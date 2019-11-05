Entry forms for the annual Brownwood Spirit of Christmas Lighted Parade are now being accepted.

This year's parade is sponsored by Texas Rock Crusher Railway and will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 beginning at 6:30p.m. in Downtown Brownwood.

Registrations forms are available online at BrownwoodChristmas.com by clicking on the parade route link. The parade is open to floats, vehicles, walkers, horses, classic cars, marching bands and more. Cost to enter the parade is $10 per entry if registered by November 30th. After that date, the fee will be $25. The parade is limited to the first 100 vehicles.

The Spirit of Christmas Lighted Parade will kick off a weekend of holiday events at the Depot Plaza in Brownwood including the 11th Annual Christmas Under the Stars Festival on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7. The festival will include Santa Claus, kids’ activities, big wheel races, and more.

For more information about the parade or festival, contact the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535 or visit BrownwoodChristmas.com.