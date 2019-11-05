EARLY – A Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will help Early Police Department step up their patrols over the next year. EPD’s officers will work overtime during the holidays as they participate in this year’s STEP grant program.

This grant is available to law enforcement agencies across the state to help reduce crashes and crash-related injuries and fatalities through development of enforcement zones based primarily on crash data, consistent and high-visibility enforcement efforts and educational outreach.

The period of the grant is one year, which began on October 1, 2019. During this time, officers will patrol with an emphasis on driving while intoxicated, speed enforcement, safety belt and child safety seat use, intersection traffic control and distracted driving.

Holiday periods that are a requirement for enforcement are:

• Christmas/New Year’s (December 13, 2019 – January 1, 2020)

• Spring Break (March 6 – 22, 2020)

• Memorial Day (May 18-31, 2020)

• Independence Day (June 25 – July 12, 2020) Labor Day (August 14 – September 1, 2020)

Law enforcement agencies may use the funds from the grant to pay for overtime patrols during the holidays as noted above and other dates their department chooses.