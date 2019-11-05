Many of you may be familiar with the voice of Tina Henry from singing around town and teaching dance class at Pam Wilson Dance Academy. However, the masses are more familiar with her styling hair.

Born, raised and a high school graduate of Brownwood, Henry faced a tough decision upon graduating high school and receiving a full scholarship offer to Navarro College in Corsicana to sing and dance. Would she stay in town and marry the man she loved and go to beauty school or take a full scholarship to Corsicana with the hopes of Broadway?

She stayed in Brownwood and became a hairstylist, starting school at Ranger Beauty College in August of 1991.

Still singing around town, she ended up needing vocal cord surgery, which resulted in Henry also taking some time off as a stylist.

After owning a salon in Early that didn’t succeed as much as she hoped, Henry decided to branch out on her own for a while. A friend of hers mentioned that she knew Darlene – the previous owner of Cutting Edge hair salon.

Henry's fate became a reality as she got a second shot at attaining her goal as a hairstylist. After working many years for Darlene and her husband David, Tina was offered 49% ownership of Cutting Edge. After the retirement of both Darlene and her husband David some years later, Henry took full ownership of the salon and became the sole owner of Cutting Edge Hair Salon.

After years of styling her families’ hair horribly for fun, she now owns a salon and was selected Best of Brown County Hair Salon in 2019.

“I was awful. There’s a picture of my sister when we were younger looking like a fourth-grade teacher,” Henry joked.

With all Henry’s amazing experiences and opportunities, she's adamant about people and relationships first in business, and in doing such and building a great life decided to grace us with a couple great hair tips.

Four things you should know in taking care of your hair:

• It's unhealthy to wash your hair every day, it strips your hair of nutrients and moisture.

• Moisturize, your hair, and skin. If your skin is dry your hair is probably dry.

• Never condition your scalp, it doesn’t need conditioner just the ends of your hair.

• Trim your split ends

Four things people should do more with their hair:

• Love on your hair, take care of it

• Try different styles with your hair

• Have fun with your hair

• Use good products. Some shampoos that you buy in stores, in which you can buy everything for your house, have the same ingredients in their shampoo as the ingredients you’ll see in your dishwashing detergent.

How to look great for Holiday parties, here’s what you need to be done before the holiday festivities begin:

• Conditioner Treatment

• Get a Blow-out

• Do something different that you wouldn’t normally do. Black tie event – try and up do.

And lastly, Henry’s advice is in finding a stylist, stick with one stylist. You may not love what your hairstylist creates your first visit, but give them a chance to get to know your hair. The stylist will get to know you inside and out.