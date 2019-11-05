Schedule necessary appointments, colonoscopy, knee replacements, tests or any surgeries you have been putting off. It’s time to maximize your health plan benefits before year end.

During the fall and as the holidays approach, it’s easy to forget to take advantage of your insurance benefits. Early October is a good time to review your outstanding health care needs and take full advantage of paid-up deductibles or available funds in Flexible Spending Accounts.

“In considering their health care needs, people should also consider the best strategy for using their available health insurance plan benefits and take advantage of unused benefits to complete outstanding treatments or recommended tests or procedures before the year ends.

Most health insurance plans have a deductible requirement—a predetermined amount of healthcare expense that must be covered before the plan begins paying the majority of (if not all) remaining expenses. Cox stated it’s crucial to know how close you are to meeting your deductible—or if you’ve already met it “because once you reach that threshold, you have a limited window of opportunity to obtain health care services and have the bulk of that expense covered by your plan. Remember: a new year brings a new deductible,” she said.

The close of 2019 also affects individuals who have Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)—which are pre-tax dollars set aside primarily for health-related expenses. The Internal Revenue Service requires those funds to be spent—or forfeited—by December 31. It’s a “use it or lose it” proposition, said Dr. Cox.

If you have been putting off scheduling care, such as an annual check-up, allergy testing, or knee-replacement surgery, colonoscopy, it would be wise to check your deductible status and your FSA balance to see if there’s money to be saved.

It’s important to schedule services promptly so there is enough time to have the test or elective procedure done before the end of the year. Getting everything squared-away by early December will help ensure the services you receive are considered part of your 2019 coverage.

Every health plan is different. It is important to know how your plan works so you can get the most from your benefits.

So now is the time to review your health insurance coverage, deductibles and your Flexible Spending Account balance to take advantage of your Health Insurance Coverage for 2019. Remember 2020 begins a new year and a new deductible. Make those calls now to schedule those needed health treatments/procedures to be completed before the end of year.