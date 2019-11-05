A 51-year-old Brownwood woman turned herself in Tuesday to the Brown County Jail on a charge of injury to a child in connection with an Aug. 8 vehicle accident in Early, police said.

Amelia Thompson remained jailed on the charge in lieu of $20,000 bond, jail records state.

According to Early police:

The charge was filed following an accident in which a woman driving a 1999 Mercury car on C.C. Woodson ran the car off the road into a shallow creek striking a tree. The woman’s 5-year-old granddaughter was un-restrained in the vehicle and received injuries to her face and head.

The woman grabbed the child and jumped into the vehicle of a passing motorist who stopped to help. The woman asked for a ride, and the motorist dropped the woman and her granddaughter off at the Tractor Supply parking lot.

The woman got into another vehicle with her granddaughter and fled the area.

The child was taken later to the emergency room and transported to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. The woman was charged with leaving the scene of an accident along with the injury to a child charges with serious bodily injury, a second degree felony.

In an unrelated incident, Early police arrested an 18-year-old male in Brownwood on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

The male was charged as a juvenile because the offenses occurred when the male was under 17, police said. The male was taken to the county juvenile lockup.

The charge was filed after Early police detective Steven Means followed up on an investigation of an outcry from the suspect’s 13-year-old sister.

The offenses occurred approximately three years prior to the report date of Sept. 26.