The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host their November luncheon on Friday, Nov. 15 featuring Susana Privett, Data Dissemination Specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau. She will be speaking on the 2020 census and will address why the government asks the questions they ask and what is done with the information once it is gathered. Ms. Privett will inform on the importance of the data collected, the impact on our community, and why your answers matter. The luncheon will be held at the Brownwood Country Club. Buffet lunch opens at 11:30 AM and the program will begin at noon. The buffet lunch is $14, payable to the Brownwood Country Club. The November luncheon is sponsored by Demand Staff. RSVP to the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535 or register online.