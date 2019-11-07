The Somervell County Fire Department was notified of a structure fire around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1110 Abbie Lane owned by Glen Rose residents Codye Perry and Sarah Edwards.

“It was fully involved when we got on scene,” said Somervell County Fire Chief Mark Crawford. “The home was a total loss.”

The couple did not have insurance and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A benefit for Perry and Edwards will be held from 3-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Community Center.

The benefit will include old-fashioned Frito pie and a silent auction.

Clothing donations with shirt sizes 2X-3X and S/M ladies will be accepted along with pants sizes 42/32 and 2/3 ladies and shoes with sizes 12-12 ½ and 8 ½-9 ladies.

Gift cards for restaurants, grocery stores and department stores are needed along with cold weather items such as jackets, sweatshirts, blankets, hats and gloves.

Donations will be accepted at The Back Porch Sports Grill with individuals receiving 10 perfect off a menu item if an item is donated. Monetary donations are also accepted via Perry’s Venmo: @Codye-Perry.