Jim Deaton and Joe Knight, music ministers from churches in East Texas, will lead worship this Sunday at Union Presbyterian Church, 700 Fisk, Brownwood. Morning worship will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and guests are welcome to attend and to stay for a soup and chili lunch afterward in the fellowship hall.

While Deaton and Knight lead the music programs at their respective churches in Commerce and Greenville, they are also members of the Bois d' Arc Dixieland Band based in Commerce.

Dr. James Deaton received his doctorate in clarinet performance from the University of Texas. He is the former principal clarinetist of Fulda Symphony in Fulda, Germany; the former principal clarinetist of the North East Texas Symphony; and the former Professor of Clarinet and Head of Department of Music at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

He is the author of two performed plays and a musical. He currently serves as the Director of Music at First Presbyterian Church of Commerce. His hobbies include composing music, writing plays/musicals, and playing golf.

He and his wife, Toni, live in Commerce. He is one of the original members of the Bois d’ Arc Dixieland Band.

A career worship pastor, musician, and author, Joe Knight and his wife, Shaunda, appear in churches nationwide leading worship and telling the story of their son Matt who died of cancer in his third year of Bible college. Knight was born in northeastern Ohio where he surrendered to the ministry at a young age. He has served as a minister for more than 30 years.

In addition to serving several churches, he has also traveled full-time with a music group and as a soloist, produced multiple recording projects, and produced a Gospel Music show in Branson. Primarily a keyboard player, he loves the freedom of Dixieland and the joy of simply making music with his friends.

Knight, who lives in Greenville, has also been involved with law enforcement as Chaplain and as a Peace Officer, including two years as Chief Deputy for his East Texas county. He has served Family Fellowship Church as Music Pastor since 1995. Information about his ministry can be found online at www.joeknight.us.

Union Presbyterian Church represents the combined congregations of two pioneer Brownwood congregations dating back to 1875. First Presbyterian and Austin Avenue Presbyterian churches merged in 1967. The Rev. Doug House is pastor.