25 years ago:

UNION, S.C. - Anybody who was anybody in Union County was there, grieving beside people who were nobody in particular. Men who do not own a tie sat in pews with judges, and doctors and millworkers stared with wet eyes at a single tiny casket shared by two little boys.

50 years ago:

SAIGON - An estimated 100 Viet Cong guerrillas assaulted government outposts defending Saigon early today for the first time in 18 months, while other enemy forces made 68 rocket and mortar attacks across the country.

75 years ago:

SHREVEPORT - An Army helicopter enroute from Wright Field, Dayton, Ohio, to Alexandria, La. crashed in a field 20 miles southeast of Shreveport this afternoon, injuring slightly the two Army fliers aboard.

100 years ago:

News items from the Ropes community - Mr. Wesley Reed brings out a lot of prospectors twice a week in this neighborhood, and show them what fine crops we produce on sod and old land too, and on most every trip a sale of land is made.