Area residents and visitors are invited to the 36th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at Howard Payne University, scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event will be held at HPU’s Mabee University Center, located at 1219 Fisk Street.

For those unable to join friends and neighbors at HPU, volunteers will deliver meals in Brownwood and Early. Reservations for meals to be delivered can be made by calling the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535 by noon on Monday, November 25.

The traditional Thanksgiving meal will consist of turkey, dressing and all the trimmings.

“Last year, we ended Thanksgiving Day $35 short of what we owed for the food and I was grateful that we were that close,” said Bill Fishback, associate vice president for business and human resources at HPU. “God’s provision was revealed the following Monday, when we opened the mail and there was one more check for $50, so He met our need and we had $15 left over. We anticipate serving approximately 2,000 meals this year, so we are trusting God to help us raise $5,700 to cover the food costs again this year.”

Those interested in volunteering their time can assist with serving food and beverages, boxing meals to go, delivering meals to homes and cleaning. There are plenty of ways for everyone to serve the community at this event.

“Volunteers simply need to show up at the Mabee Center at 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and we will put them to work,” said Fishback. “We look forward to seeing many of the same volunteers who have helped for years as well as those who want to help for the first time. Joining us at Howard Payne to serve others has become a Thanksgiving tradition for many people and we certainly appreciate their help. If we have enough volunteers willing to deliver meals outside of Brownwood and Early, we are glad to take meals to those living within 10 miles of Howard Payne.”

To help support the Thanksgiving meal, please make checks payable to the “Community Thanksgiving Feast,” and send them to Bill Fishback, Howard Payne University, 1000 Fisk Street, Suite 210, Brownwood, Texas 76801, or bring donations to the Mabee Center on Thanksgiving Day.