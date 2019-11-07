Howard Payne University’s Student Speaker Bureau speech and debate team invites area high school UIL teams to participate in its annual speech, debate and journalism workshop. The event will be held at HPU’s Mabee University Center and the Paul and Jane Meyer Faith and Life Leadership Center on Wednesday, November 20, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The day will feature training in prose, poetry, informative, persuasive, LD debate and CX debate as well as editorial, news, feature and headline writing. HPU’s Student Speaker Bureau (SSB) speech and debate team will provide all speech and debate instruction. Members of HPU’s Yellow Jacket newspaper will provide journalism training.

“This workshop is a great resource for area high schools that want to give their UIL competitors a head start in preparing for district competitions,” said Dr. Julie Welker, chair of the Department of Communication, professor of communication and SSB coach. “Our goal is to help prepare both students and coaches in the speaking and journalism events, giving them the tools they need to competently compete and coach.”

The cost for the workshop is $25 per student. Although not included in the cost, lunch will be available on campus or at local restaurants. Those interested in attending can register online at www.hputx.edu/uilworkshop.

“UIL coordinators and coaches should register their students soon,” said Dr. Welker. “We have a limited number of spots available and registration will close when we meet capacity.”

For further information on the workshop, contact Dr. Welker at jwelker@hputx.edu or 325-649-8508