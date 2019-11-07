Christmas is fast approaching! It will soon be that time when shoppers are greeted by the sound of The Salvation Army bells ringing at stores around Brownwood. The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s major fundraising event of the year and all proceeds support year-round programs and emergency assistance benefitting those in need in our community.

Believe it or not The Salvation Army red kettles were once hailed as “the newest and most novel device for collecting money” way back in 1898 by the New York World newspaper. The first sighting of The Salvation Army kettle was in 1891, when a young Salvation Army Captain in San Francisco was looking for a way to fund a community Christmas dinner for the area’s poor. He remembered as a sailor seeing a large pot on the dock in Liverpool, England, where passersby would drop charitable donations. Captain McFee secured a large red pot, positioned it so all those going to and from the ferryboats could see it, and launched a tradition that has since spread throughout the world.

“Public contributions to the Red Kettle Campaign enable The Salvation Army to deliver emergency assistance and support to individuals and families who come to us in crisis, often at the very worst times of their life,” said Director, Stacy Tennison. “You’ll see our red kettles and bell ringers stationed outside your favorite stores and local businesses Monday-Saturday from the day after Thanksgiving until Christmas Eve. With more individuals and families coming to us for help than ever before, please don’t forget to give to The Salvation Army red kettles this season.”

All money raised through the Red Kettle Campaign will remain here in Brown County.

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle campaign throughout November and December. It’s easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up this year! Go to www.RegisterToRing.com and select the location, day and time you would like to ring. We hope to see you at the kettle!

For more information about The Salvation Army, please contact our local director, Stacy Tennison 325.642.6342.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for more than 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army spends is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.