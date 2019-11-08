Court records

The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:

Wendy Dawn Helms and Leilani Alita Woodward

Brian Dale Robinson and Brandie Patrice Blakely

Joshua Brent Carlock and Marjorie Marie Clark

Jordan Dale Easterling and Balee Elizabeth Houston

Howard Melvin Fenton III and April Michelle Bruner

John Scott Morris and Donna Elizabeth Burdock

The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:

TD Bank USA NA as successor in interest to Target National Bank vs. Michael Disidoro

Kerry B. Hughen vs. Stephen J. Roberts, M.D., injury/damage — medical malpractice

Hunter-Kelsey II LLC vs. Randall Pickelsimer and Janel Renee Pickelsimer et al, civil

Lori Sparks, Jason Sparks and Tyler sparks vs. Myra Spark, injury/damage

Discover Bank vs. Merle L. Niemiec, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Bank of America NA vs. Barbara J. Armstrong, real property

Onemain Financial Group LLC Wells Fargo Bank NA issuer loan trustee for Onevs. Joshua C. Etheridge, contract-consumer/commercial debt for Onemain

Karla Eunice Lira Munoz vs. Robert Hernandez Jr., protective orders

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-1A Delaware Statutory Trust vs. Elizabeth Sliger James D. Sliger, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Bethany Julien vs. James Lloyd Julien Jr., divorce

Ilita Shannett Adams vs. Leslie Melvin Adams, divorce

Portia Celeste Seamans vs. Billy Mark Seamans, divorce

Dawn Michelle Bowman vs. Jamie Leeann Bigbie, divorce