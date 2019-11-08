Court records
The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:
Wendy Dawn Helms and Leilani Alita Woodward
Brian Dale Robinson and Brandie Patrice Blakely
Joshua Brent Carlock and Marjorie Marie Clark
Jordan Dale Easterling and Balee Elizabeth Houston
Howard Melvin Fenton III and April Michelle Bruner
John Scott Morris and Donna Elizabeth Burdock
The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:
TD Bank USA NA as successor in interest to Target National Bank vs. Michael Disidoro
Kerry B. Hughen vs. Stephen J. Roberts, M.D., injury/damage — medical malpractice
Hunter-Kelsey II LLC vs. Randall Pickelsimer and Janel Renee Pickelsimer et al, civil
Lori Sparks, Jason Sparks and Tyler sparks vs. Myra Spark, injury/damage
Discover Bank vs. Merle L. Niemiec, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Bank of America NA vs. Barbara J. Armstrong, real property
Onemain Financial Group LLC Wells Fargo Bank NA issuer loan trustee for Onevs. Joshua C. Etheridge, contract-consumer/commercial debt for Onemain
Karla Eunice Lira Munoz vs. Robert Hernandez Jr., protective orders
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-1A Delaware Statutory Trust vs. Elizabeth Sliger James D. Sliger, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Bethany Julien vs. James Lloyd Julien Jr., divorce
Ilita Shannett Adams vs. Leslie Melvin Adams, divorce
Portia Celeste Seamans vs. Billy Mark Seamans, divorce
Dawn Michelle Bowman vs. Jamie Leeann Bigbie, divorce