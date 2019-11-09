Suffering from knee or hip pain that’s keeping you from activities? It’s time to take control of your joint pain.

Brownwood Regional Medical Center and Orthopaedic Surgeon, John Masterson, MD will be presenting an educational event entitled “Robotics and Orthopaedics” at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 in the Meeting Room on the second floor of Outpatient Center off Streckert Drive.

Learn how the latest technology helps surgeons plan your joint replacement using a 3D virtual model and perform your surgery using a robotic arm.

Please call, 325-649-3391 to RSVP.