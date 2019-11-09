After 20 years of serving his country in the military, Paul Cuellar is ready to continue serving his community as a civilian.

Cuellar is both an active-duty member of the National Guard and a full-time student at Texas State Technical College in the Emergency Medical Services Emergency Medical Technician program.

“Everything is crazy right now because I’m in the process of retiring, so I am balancing full-time work and full-time school and family. But I know this is the field I want to be in when I get out, so it will be worth it,” Cuellar said.

Cuellar said he knew that working as an EMT was the right choice for him because of the skills he learned in the military.

“I had to learn some of these skills during a couple deployments, and I really enjoyed learning them. So when I was exploring what I wanted to do after the military, I saw that TSTC was right here in Brownwood and had the degree I wanted,” he said.

Cuellar and his family live in Brownwood, and he hopes to work locally after graduation.

“I’m used to commuting and traveling for work, so I want to be working in Brownwood and serve the Brownwood community,” Cuellar said.

Cuellar’s dedication to serving his community has not gone unnoticed by his instructor, Stephen Sharp.

“Brownwood is home for me. And as a community member and as a paramedic for this area, we need people like Paul who are ready to serve. I think he will do great things, and I’m very proud of him for balancing school with his military service,” Sharp said.

Cuellar is expected to graduate this December as an EMT.

