Not many people know exactly what they want to do before they graduate from high school, but Texas State Technical College student Ethan Saucedo had a game plan since his junior year.

“TSTC came to our school, and I knew they had a good program. So I visited TSTC and met with Ms. Renee, the instructor, and I just knew this was where I wanted to be,” Saucedo said.

Saucedo is now a first-semester student in the Computer Networking and Systems Administration program at the Brownwood campus. He is also the first in his family to go to college.

“I have a lot of younger cousins and two younger siblings, and I want to set a good example and encourage them to pursue college,” he said.

While earning his associate degree, Saucedo is commuting over 70 miles a day from his hometown in Eden to attend classes.

“I want to better myself and do good for my family, so you just have to do what it takes to get the work done,” Saucedo said.

Saucedo’s work ethic has not gone unnoticed. His instructor, Renee Blackshear, says she is very impressed with what he has already accomplished and is looking forward to what he will do.

“Ethan is a great kid. He works hard and has such a positive attitude. He is planning on competing for us in SkillsUSA, and I think he will do very well and grow even more,” Blackshear said.

Although he has only been with TSTC for one semester, Saucedo is already excited for what the future holds.

“I’m really glad I’m here. I’m excited to compete in SkillsUSA, and graduate and eventually find the right job,” Saucedo said. “I would encourage anyone to look at TSTC because I really enjoy my program.”

