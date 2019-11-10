At the beginning of every dissertation or research paper you will find a glossary or breakdown of definitions and terms. This is purposely done so that the reader and the writer are on the same page, thus increasing the chances of the reader comprehending the message. The goal of communication is to understand another viewpoint.

We are unable to accomplish that goal until we break down our definitions and address barriers in our language and our communication. For the past few weeks in our leadership program we have been addressing stereotypes.

Stereotypes are preconceived thoughts or ideas about a particular person, people, or a thing before we actually encounter that thing, person, or group of people. We began our stereotype in the community the majority of my population live in and experience, East Lubbock. The answers my students provided were shocking. They are in no way ideas that I accept as my own, but I understand that everyone has some stereotype about a place or a group of people, and it is of vital importance that these individuals are allowed safe spaces to voice their beliefs.

We started with East Lubbock and the rest of Lubbock. Our students’ answers weren’t surprising; they gave answers that included sports, gyms, gangsters, drive-by shooting, drug dealers, fancy cars, smoking, weird smell, police raids, fights, abandoned houses, no restaurants, robberies, etc.

They saw west Lubbock as being rich, white, affluent, lots of businesses, banks, nice, Texas Tech, big houses, clean, fun, etc. How can we change how others view our community if the descriptions we gave are mostly negative and come from us in the community five to seven days a week? Why is it so easy to point out so many negative things in our community when a lot of the things stated about the east side happen all over the city? Younger students had few answers but older kids realized that is what they see and hear about our community and always have, which is a sad reality when that is not all our community is.

The next week we took the same approach with stereotypes, but this time with race. The discussion started with most people have a preconceived notion of who a person is based on their race, the way they dress, then how they speak. So race being the first indicator of who you are to others, we began with race. With black people, our students answered; they like chicken, like watermelon, ghetto, use profanity, talk loud, love shoes, like Kool-aid, poor, ratchet, disrespectful, others are better than, can fight, gangsters, different, attitude, mean, athletic, etc. With white people it was rich, racist, sketchers, Starbucks drinkers, innocent, cocky, golfers, no seasoning, smarter, better, perfect, school shooters, proper, hateful, crazy and respected. While Hispanics were family-oriented, cha-cha music, they were all Mexicans, all speak Spanish, rowdy, hardworking, construction or lawn workers, can cook, short, gang members, crazy, mechanics and had brass knuckles. After getting their answers, the question became does everyone in those three races fit those descriptions, which, of course, the answer was no.

This week our discussion was define what is cool in our schools and in our community. To be cool meant, having expensive shoes, sagging, inappropriate language, gang signs, different hairstyles, being athletic, disrespectful, smoking, being popular, clowning, guns, jewelry, talking back, ignoring the teacher, accessories and talking about one another. Which, in a different environment, would be considered ghetto.

These were their answers to these questions, none of which make them true, but perception is reality and this is the reality of how our students see themselves, their community and what is cool in today’s world. If we are ever to make a change or teach them otherwise we must begin with understanding what they think.

These stereotypes do not fit anyone completely so before casting a preconceived judgment of a person based on their location, race, or what they wear, get to know a person and the circumstances they come from to create change. Mrs. Cyntoia Brown ended in the verse “Love they neighbor as thyself” and that doesn’t matter race, social status, or community.

Then we create true change in our city.

AJ McCleod is the Director of Camps for the YWCA of Lubbock and East Lubbock Community Alliance Facilitator, a 2004 graduate of Estacado High School and a lifelong Lubbock resident.