NARFE MONTHLY MEETING NOV. 14 AT LEMONS BBQ

Brownwood Chapter 0274 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) will hold their annual bake sale to benefit Alzheimer's research during their regular second Thursday monthly meeting at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 14 at Lemons BBQ in Brownwood. And don't forget our annual Christmas party to be held at the Adams Street Community Center Thursday, Dec. 12 at 11:15 a.m., which also benefits Alzheimer's research. For more information, contact Troy Rodgers at (325)642-1053 or Ken Harris at (325) 641-0254.

GIRL SCOUTS HE AND ME DANCE NOV. 15

The Girl Scouts He and Me Dance, open to Girl Scouts of all ages, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at 901 Avenue B. The them this year is Candy Shop. Dress up and bring your best guy and dance the evening away. The cost is $5 a couple and registration is due by Nov. 4.

GREATER FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH THANKSGIVING FEAST NOV. 23

Greater Faith Community Church will hold its Community Thanksgiving Feast from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at 505 Cordell Street (Bennie Houston Center). Come out and enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal, fun and fellowship. Van Service will be provided. Call Jerry at 325-203-3939 for more information. This is a free event.

GIRL SCOUTS SPACE SCIENCE WORKSHOP NOV. 23

The Girl Scouts will hold a Space Science Workshop, open to Cadettes and older, from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 23 at 901 at Avenue B. Come observe and explore light and what it teaches us about the universe. Registration closes Nov. 15 and the cost is $3 per girl.

BROWN COUNTY GIVES ANNOUNCES GIVING TUESDAY DEC. 3

Brown County Gives is a collaborative effort among local Brown County non-profits to focus National Giving Tuesday efforts locally. In 2019 Giving Tuesday is on Dec. 3. For more information and a list of the non-profits participating please visit our Facebook page or our website.

GIRL SCOUTS ELECTRIC WONDERLAND DEC. 14

The Girl Scouts will host an Electric Wonderland, open to junior age Girl Scouts and older, from noon to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at 901 Avenue B. Come make holiday jewelry by transforming small circuits into holiday attire everyone will want this holiday season. Registration closes Dec. 8 and the cost is $25 per girl.

CHILDREN'S CHRISTMAS RALLY AT NORTHRIDGE BAPTIST CHURCH DEC. 14

The first annual Children's Christmas Rally will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Northridge Baptist Church located at 4875 U.S. 183 North in Early. Ages potty trained through fifth grade welcome. The event will include Christmas carols, crafts, stories, movies, lunch, and more. Contact Ron Winsman at (325) 200-1207 for more information.