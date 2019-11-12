Brookshire Grocery Co.’s 38th annual Spirit of Christmas Food Drive is underway with the goal to help thousands of people in need throughout the close to 150 communities served by BGC stores.

Through Dec. 20, all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores will collect donations of non-perishable food items to be donated to local service organizations and food pantries for distribution. Pre-assembled grab bags of food items will be available to purchase and donate to the drive, and monetary donations can be made using scan coupons at checkout. Funds collected will be used to purchase additional food items for the drive. For every $5 scan coupon donation made, customers will receive a receipt print coupon for $5 off their next grocery purchase of $35 or more.

“Our company is committed to supporting hunger relief in the communities we serve,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We are very proud to again host the Spirit of Christmas Food Drive to help people in need this holiday season. With the generous support of our customers and local service organizations, we hope to assist 18,000 households.”