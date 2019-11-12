ROUND ROCK

CAMPO sets open houses

on transportation plans

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will host two open houses in Round Rock to share information on the Regional Transit Study and the 2045 Regional Transportation Plan.

The open houses will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St.; and from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Prete Plaza, 221 E. Main St. The open houses are part of a series of in-person or online open houses.

The public is encouraged to participate and submit comments at an in-person open house or through the online open house. The comment period lasts through Nov. 22 for the Regional Transit Study and through Nov. 30 for the 2045 Plan.

For information: campotexas.org/get-involved.

NORTH AUSTIN

Mental health workshop

offered Saturday afternoon

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Central Texas will offer a free workshop for people who have loved ones with a mental health diagnosis from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 200 W. Anderson Lane.

The workshop will teach participants about diagnosis, treatment, recovery, communication strategies, crisis preparation and resources.

To register: namicentraltx.org/families/workshops.

EAST AUSTIN

Festival on Saturday

celebrates 12th Street

The fourth annual Return and Discover Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 12th and Chicon streets.

Attendees can view the “Reflections on a Legacy” documentary and listen to a panel discussion of the history and stories of the 12th Street corridor. The festival will start with remarks by Mayor Steve Adler and feature live music from local bands, carnival games and a petting zoo.

For information: bit.ly/32hWw0K.

TRAVIS COUNTY

Residents can comment

on block grant report

Travis County invites residents to comment on the Program Year 2018 Community Development Block Grant Annual Report, also known as the Consolidated Annual Program Performance and Evaluation Report.

The invitation is available in English and in Spanish. Comments will be accepted from Nov. 20 to Dec. 4, and at a public hearing Dec. 3. Starting Nov. 20, the draft CAPER will be available on the CDBG website and at the Travis County Community Centers.

For information or to comment: traviscountytx.gov/health-human-services/cdbg.

SMITHVILLE

Volunteers sought for

trail work day at park

Buescher State Park and the Friends of the Lost Pines will host a volunteer trail work day from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the park, 100 Park Road 1E.

Volunteers can help improve trails. Attendees should bring work gloves, loppers or handsaws, and bring a water bottle and closed-toe shoes. There will be no entrance fee for volunteers.

To register: madalyn.miller@tpwd.texas.gov.

ROUND ROCK

City Council renames

courtroom for late judge

The Round Rock City Council has voted to rename the municipal courtroom as the Dan R. McNery Municipal Courtroom, in honor of the late judge who died this year.

McNery served as the city’s municipal court judge for more than half of his lifetime, starting in 1982, and practiced law in the community for 39 years. He participated in the community through his church, business and municipal role.

An official dedication ceremony for the courtroom is expected to take place at a later date.

ROUND ROCK

Garden Club meeting

looks at bulb for gifts

The Brushy Creek Garden Club meeting will host its meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Brushy Creek Community Center, 16318 Great Oaks Drive.

The meeting topic will be “Forcing Bulbs for Holiday Gifts.” The group will work on projects together, share clippings and get seasonal gardening advice from Brushy Creek horticulturalist Rachel Hagan. Children are welcome.

To register: r.hagan@bcmud.org.

American-Statesman staff