The Early Lady Horns earned six all-district accolades, including a pair of superlative awards, while seven Bangs Lady Dragons were recognized, with one superlative honor, with the recent release of the 6-3A all-district volleyball team.

Early senior Trinity Tomlinson was named a Co-Offensive MVP, while junior Savannah Holt was selected a Co-Newcomer of the Year. For Bangs, sophomore Maggie Morales was selected as the Blocker of the year.

Lady Horns landing on the first-team were senior Vance-Cady Gordon and sophomore Taylor Summers.

Junior Alexa Portillo was a second-team choice for Early, as was Bangs senior Kyra Smith.

Receiving honorable mention were Lady Horn senior Haley Spieckerman along with Lady Dragons Skylar Hutchins, a junior; Jacee Miller, a sophomore; Halle Lance, a junior; Trenedi Deal, a senior; and Korlei King, a freshman.

Academic all-district honors were bestowed upon Early's Tomlinson, Spieckerman, Portillo, Summers, Gordon, Carrigan Norris, Khyla Bell, Gwen Phillips, and Veronica Villarreal.

Bangs academic all-district honorees were Miller, Hutchins, Deal, Lance, King, Morales,

Cloie Montague, Jordyn Pitts, Avery Biera, Ashlyn McKenzie, Madi Martin, Kyra Jackson, and Alyssia Patrick.

Early posted a 24-14 overall record, finished third in district with a 7-3 mark and was a bi-district finalist. Bangs went 10-21, placed fourth in the district behind a 3-7 record, and also reached the playoffs.