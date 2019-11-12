A Brownwood woman was arrested Friday on allegations that she had sexual contact with an offender at the TrueCore Behavioral Systems juvenile facility while she worked there.

Callie Rae Martin, 22, was booked into the Brown County Jail on three charges of violating the civil rights of a person in custody, jail records state. Martin is free on bonds totaling $30,000.

According to an affidavit by officer Trey Weathermon of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department — Office of Inspector General:

An employee told another person she had a sexual relationship with an offender. That person reported the incident “pursuant to policy and state law,” Weathermon’s affidavit states.

Weatherman interviewed the offender on Nov. 4, and the offender admitted to sexual contact with the employee over a two-week period, the affidavit states. The employee and offender had sexual contact inside a linen closet, Weathermon was told.

Weathermon also reviewed surveillance video of the two in a dayroom.

Weatherman unsuccessfully attempted to speak with the employee in person and by telephone, his affidavit states.

In an unrelated incident, a dispute over $20 led to the arrest of a Brownwood man Sunday on an aggravated robbery charge, police said.

Roy Peel, 54, remained jailed Tuesday in lieu of $20,000 bond, jail records state.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

Officers were dispatched at 8:30 a.m. to the 2600 block of West Main Boulevard, where a woman said a man pulled a knife on her and threatened her over $20.

Later in the shift, officers located the suspect walking in an alleyway close to the residence. The suspect “admitted to the specifics of the threat” and was arrested, police said.