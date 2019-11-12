The Grayson County Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The following restaurants received an “A” on their most recent restaurant report:

Braum’s Ice Cream No. 83, 710 N. Hwy 75, Denison;

El Burrito@Grab N Go, 101 FM 120 W, Pottsboro;

Lighthouse Marina, 300 Lighthouse Drive, Pottsboro;

Sweetberries Café, 1835 Texoma Parkway, Sherman;

Texoma Food Mart-Pottsboro, 84161 Hwy. 289 N, Pottsboro;

Allsup’s Convenience Store No. 148, 901 Hwy 377 N, Whitesboro;

American Legion Post No. 376, 293 Jay Rd/P.O. Box 340, Van Alstyne;

Denison Housing Authority, 330 North 8th Avenue, Denison;

Dept. of Juvenile Services, 86 Dyess, Denison;

Renaissance - Sherman, 3701 Loy Lake Rd., Sherman;

Tyson Café-Sherman /VVS, 4700 Highway 75 South, Sherman;

Victorian Inns, 1013 Hwy 82 West, Whitesboro;

Cackle & Oink BBQ, 3210 Texoma Parkway, Sherman;

Crazy Burritos, 1834 Texoma Pkwy, Ste 200, Sherman;

Dollar Tree Store No. 2868, 3416 Town Center Street, Sherman;

Girasoles, 505 Armstrong, Denison;

Jack in the Box No. 737, 2133 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman;

Lone Star Food Store No. 51/Subway, 2920 N Hwy 75, Sherman;

Panda Express No. 1055, 4030 North Highway 75, Sherman;

Panda Express-Denison, 3405 FM 120, Denison;

Wee School/FUMC, 303 S Preston Street, Van Alstyne;

Wingstop, 4001 N. US Hwy 75 No. 100, Sherman;

Pop Around The Corner, 2280 County Line Rd., Whitesboro;

Subway No. 27292, 809 N Union, Suite B., Whitesboro;

Lone Star Food Store No. 50 has Subway, 2920 N Hwy 75, Sherman;

Longhorn C.Store, 7205 B FM 691, Denison;

1836 Donut Shop & Café, 509 N. Pecan, Bells;

Grayson County Speedway, 171 Busby Ln, P.O. Box 234, Bells;

Lil Cubz Christian Preschool, 23343 W. Hwy 82, Sherman;

Patsy’s Café, 80841 Hwy 289 N, Pottsboro;

Roger Country Store, 7015 FM 120 W, Denison;

Subway No. 387, 3427 W FM 120, Denison;

Cielito Lindo No. 2, 3301 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman;

Lone Star Food Store No. 11, 1911 N Travis St., Sherman;

Nick’s Family Restaurant, 210 S Austin, Denison;

Peak Nutrition, 517 W. Main, Denison;

WNJ Regional Medical Center - Cafeteria, 500 N Highland Ave., Sherman;

Bells Elementary School, 1550 Ole Ambrose, Bells;

Bells High School, 1550 Ole Ambrose, Bells;

Bells Junior High School, 1510 Ole Ambrose Rd., Bells;

Collinsville Food Mart, 705 Hwy 377 North, Collinsville;

Dollar General No. 16379, 122 E. Hwy 69, Denison;

Lone Star Food Store No. 5, 529 W Lamar St., Sherman;

Lone Star Food Store No. 504/Dickey’s BBQ, 529 W. Lamar St., Sherman;

Picante Taco Mexican Grill, 3116 Regency Ln., Denison;

Whitesboro Health & Rehab. Center, 1204 Sherman Drive, Whitesboro;

Texas Oasis, 228 S Ray Roberts Pkwy, Tioga;

56 Deli, 301 W. Main, Whitesboro;

All Saints Camp and Conference Center, 418 Stanton Way, Pottsboro;

Denison Food Mart, 1001 S Austin Avenue, Denison;

Dollar General No. 15093, 1821 S. FM 1417, Sherman;

Dollar General No. 3956, 220 Sunset Blvd., Ste. AB Sherman;

Dollar General NO. 6888, 1704 Highway 1417 North, Sherman;

Little Caesar’s, 2114 Texoma Pkwy, Suite 600, Sherman;

Lucky Stop & Go, 830 S Crockett Ave., Denison;

My Montessori School, 2527 FM 691, Denison;

Anchor Up Club, 576 Highport Road, Pottsboro;

Elks Lodge Lakesite, 298 Elks Blvd, Pottsboro;

Grand Café, 120 W. Grand St., Whitewright;

Grayson College Culinary Arts, 6101 Grayson Dr., Denison;

Lone Star Food Store, 2121 N Hwy 1417, Sherman;

Lone Star Food Store Subway, 2121 N Hwy. 1417, Sherman;

Tanglewood Resort 19th Hole, 290 Tanglewood Circle, Pottsboro;

Wendys Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 4100 N. Hwy 75, Sherman;

Wal-Mart, 401 N Hwy. 75, Denison

Wal-Mart-Bakery, 401 N Hwy. 75, Denison;

Wal-Mart Deli, 401 N Hwy. 75, Denison;

Farm House Coffee, 220 Beasley Blvd, Whitewright;

La Mesa Mexican Restaurant, 2124 Texoma Pkwy., Sherman;

Maraichi’s, 1909 Texoma Pkwy No. 103, Sherman;

Quick Check-Corby’s Grill, 702 Hwy 11 W., Whitewright;

Red Lobster,3600 US Hwy 75 N, Sherman;

Boston Fish Supreme, 931 S. Austin Ave., Denison;

McDonald’s Texoma Pkwy, 2217 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman;

Azteca’s, 613 N. Austin, Denison;

Magic Smoke BBQ Mobile, 1905 E. Alma Ave., Sherman;

The Pink Co. Mobile, 1018 Joe’s Dr., Duncanville.

The following restaurants received a “B” on their most recent restaurant report:

Lucky Truck Stop, 31242 US Hwy 82, Whitesboro;

Chicken Express No. 1824, 1824 Texoma Parkway, Sherman;

Jafar’s Mediterranean Grill, 240 E. Marshall, Van Alstyne;

JoJo’s Sweet Treats, 120 SW Main St., Van Alstyne;

Diamond Crown Store, 317 N. Hwy 377 P.O. Box 71, Collinsville;

Triangle 66, 401 N. Hwy 377, Tioga;

Taco Bell/KFC #374, 4214 US Hwy 75 North, Sherman.