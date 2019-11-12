KAUFMAN — Hailey Hunt led the way once again with 11 kills, four aces and 13 digs, and Zanobia Willis recorded 10 blocks as Red Oak advanced with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-20 sweep of Lindale on Friday night in the area round of the Class 5A Region II volleyball playoffs.

Junior Carley Rushing finished with 18 assists for the Lady Hawks. Junior Megan O’Neal had five blocks, senior Keniah McRuffin added four blocks, and sophomore Ellie Davis had team highs of 19 digs and five aces.

The Lady Hawks (34-10) were scheduled to take on Whitehouse on Tuesday night at Navarro College in Corsicana in the Region II quarterfinals. The winner advances to the region tournament on Friday at Richardson Berkner High School and will face either six-time state champion Lovejoy or Frisco Liberty.

Other matches set for Tuesday night include both Midlothian ISD teams: Midlothian (25-17) vs. Forney at Duncanville in Class 5A Region II; and Heritage (26-18-1) vs. Lorena at Hillsboro in 4A Region III.

Class 6A Region I

Byron Nelson d. WHS 3-0

MANSFIELD — The 2019 volleyball season came to an end for the Lady Indians as they fell to Class 6A No. 3-ranked Trophy Club Byron Nelson, 25-21, 25-10, 25-11, in an area-round match on Friday night at Timberview High School.

The Lady Indians finish with a final mark of 39-13, winning a share of the District 7-6A championship. Four seniors — Ragan Ward, Baylee Whitehead, Lacy Mott and Madison Babers — will be graduating.

WHS had beaten Lake Highlands, 25-15, 25-18, 25-12, in last Tuesday’s area round.

Nelson (45-2) advanced to face Flower Mound in the Region I quarterfinals. The Lady Bobcats were led by Charitie Luper with 16 kills and 21 digs, Paige Flickinger with 12 kills and 21 digs, and Payton Chamberlain with 39 assists and 12 digs.

Class 1A Region II

Blum d. Avalon 3-0

VENUS — The Avalon Lady Eagles’ volleyball season came to an end on Monday night with a sweep by district rival Blum in a 1A Region II quarterfinal match at Venus High School.

Blum won the match 25-23, 25-17, 25-19.

Blum (26-11) will meet the Saint Jo-Prairie Valley winner in the region semifinals on Friday at Heritage High School.