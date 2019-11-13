JV

The JV Jaguars finished their season Thursday night with the title of District Champions. The Jags wrapped up the season with a big win on the road against Mabank by a score of 29-18. The Jags finish the season with an undefeated district run of 4 wins and 0 losses.

Caleb Hall, Ty Taylor, Josh Manley, Luke Ledbetter, and Xavier Manley ran the ball extremely well behind a dominant performance from the offensive line. The offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage all night long behind stellar play from Connor Powell and Jacob Womack. Caleb Hall scored 3 touchdowns in the ground game and Xavier Manley added a score to seal the game late in the 4th quarter. Josh Manley and Reese Wuench had several nice catches for big yards to move the chains in critical situations.

The defense played very well in the second half of the game. Matthew Coonrod and Jack Armstrong played their tails off on the defensive line against a very physical Mabank offense. The linebackers played very well led by Ty Taylor and Colton. Trevor Atwell and Tommy McKee led the way on the back end of the defense making some key open-field tackles and defending the pass very well.

Christian Molina kicked very well and was 3-3 on extra point attempts.

The JV Jags finish the season 6-3 and acquired the first outright district championship for the JV team in school history.

Freshmen Red

The 9th Red football team finished off with a dominating 34-8 victory over Mabank. The Jags scored early on a completion to Jason Barela on a key fourth down. From there Kaden Brown punched one in to lead 14-8, and from there the Jags never looked back. BJ Thomas had a huge game offensively on the ground that included a couple of touchdown runs. Defensively the Jags were led by Jaryn Watson and Damian Alexander. The defense after letting up an early touchdown, held Mabank scoreless in the last 3 quarters. The 9th Red Football team finishes the year 8-1 overall, 4-0 in district, and district champions.

Freshmen Chrome

The Heritage Chrome team finished off the season with a convincing 28-0 win over J.J. Pearce. The Jags fought hard and put the first score up in the second quarter with a Luke Howard scramble for a touchdown. The offense played well, and had contributions from Mason O'Neal, Austin Brewer, and the offensive line led by Cameron Poole. Major Vaughn, Jordan Moffett, and Colton Coghlan had some nice catches. Defensively, Rylan Caldwell made some nice tackles alongside Brayden Scranton. Austin Brewer forced a fumble that ended up in a Mason O'Neal touchdown after a nice offensive drive. The Chrome Jags finished with a season of 6-3-1.