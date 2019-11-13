Jerry Lon Sanchez passed away on October 31, 2019, aged 83. Born July 6th, 1936, in Apache, OK, he was eldest of seventeen children of Lonjino Rodriguez Sanchez and Iris Belle Staggs. He also had 10 half-siblings from his father’s earlier marriage.

He had a rugged childhood, growing up on the road as an agricultural worker, traveling from state to state with his large family, until they settled in Rockett.

From Rockett, Jerry entered the US Marines in 1955 at Camp Pendleton, CA. He was in Division II and was sent to Korea and to Osaka, Japan. A Lance Corporal, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and was honorably discharged. He loved his country deeply. Proud to have been a Marine, he often wore hats, T-shirts and other Marine-emblemed wear. After the Marines, he lived in the Fresno, California, where he met and married Jessie Hutt. The family moved back to Ellis County to help care for his aging parents in 1967.

Jerry held many professions throughout his life: as a roughneck in the oil fields, in agriculture, hauling hay, bailing cotton in the cement plant and as a millwright in the steel plant in Midlothian. He was a long-haul truck driver. He also started and ran a steel building business. Jerry worked hard and wanted the best for his children. He inspired them to work and study hard.

Jerry liked putting in a big garden. He loved deer hunting and fishing. He enjoyed camping and would take his family for weekend trips to the Brazos River. The family took large vacations through the Ozarks and Colorado that the children all remembered fondly. He loved football and especially the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry is survived by daughters Judy Laverne Sanchez-Silkowski, and Jana Lynne Sanchez and sons Jerry Lee and wife Sandy Sanchez, and Jeffrey LeRoy and wife Rene Sanchez and his ex-wife Jessie Hutt. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jeffrey: Whitney and husband Charles Chapman and Zachary; Katie Gonzales. He is survived by his four great-grandsons: Trystan, Wyatt and Brantlee and Noah; and four great-granddaughters: Charlee, Piper, Kayli and Dezirae.

Jerry is survived by sisters Janie (and Lupe) Rando; Doris Rankin; Beatrice (and Larry) Stiles; Marie; Alicia and sister-in-law, Amelia; brothers Genesis (and Connie); Gustive; Benito (and Glenda); Frank (and Jackie); Ralph; Robert; Samuel (and Janet) and uncle, John Staggs.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sisters: Escolastica Bastardo; Hijina Bastardo; Angela Staggs, Pauline Barrera, Susie Cassady and Iris Ruth; by brothers: Juan; Miguel; Lorenzo; Visente; Lonjino; Amador, Daniel and Matthew; by sisters-in-law: Andrea Sanchez; Alma Sanchez; Elva Sanchez; Madonna Sanchez; Nadine Sanchez; Judy Whitt Sanchez and Martha Sanchez and by brothers-in-law: Santiago Bastardo; PoncianoBastardo; Salvador Barrera; Everett Cassady; Foy Cassady; Rex Hilbert; Jerry Rankin; Bruce Werneking and son-in-law, Ralph Silkowski.