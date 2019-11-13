LINGLEVILLE - Kenneth Jones Hicks passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Huckabay, Texas at the age of 78-years-old. As was his wish, Kenneth was cremated. There will be a memorial service held at a later date followed by a burial service at Shelby Cemetery in Lingleville, Texas.

Prior to his retirement in February 2009, Kenneth sold farm equipment for 25 years in both Stephenville, Texas and Artesia, New Mexico.

Kenneth was born in the town of Dublin, Texas on Nov. 13, 1940 to Jack Thurman and Pauline (Jones) Hicks. Both, Paw and Maw-Maw preceded Kenneth in death.

Kenneth leaves behind his wife, Linda Storey Hicks, of 37 years. Linda survives him along with four daughters and one son. They are Penny (Hicks) Davis and husband Chris of Bluff Dale, Texas; Ronnie (Hicks) Hale and husband Albert of Huckabay, Texas; Angela (Deviney) Cupp of Waxahachie, Texas; Stephanie (Deviney) Evans and husband Chad of Waxahachie, Texas; and son, Joshua Ryan Hicks and wife Eillischa of Stephenville, Texas. Kenneth was loved well by all his family including his grandchildren: Jeremy Davis and wife Rachelle; Amanda (Davis) Meyers and husband Erik; Ciara (Hale) Young and husband Chris; Alyssa Cupp; Brittan Cupp and Faith Evans. Kenneth was also very proud of his nine great-grandchildren: Aden Young, Case Davis, Bentley Hale, Ryland Davis, Eli Meyers, Isabelle Davis, Kenzie Meyers, Amelia Davis and soon- to-arrive grandson Branson Hale Young. Kenneth is also survived by siblings, Nickie Hicks and his wife Lois Jean of Dublin, Texas; Trudy Browning of Mineral Wells, Texas; and Gary Hicks of Lingleville, Texas.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his sister Jaqueline Hayworth. Kenneth enjoyed a special friendship with his sister-in-law, Betty Storey Costabile, who is Aunt Betty to all his family. Kenneth is also survived by several nieces and nephews and by his first wife, Janie Lowe Thompson, the mother of his two daughters.