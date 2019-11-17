WACO — From the time ESPN’s high-volume “College GameDay” came on air after a brisk November dawn to the rather colorful invocation before this pivotal Big 12 football game kicked off at McLane Stadium, the events just smacked of a Baylor coming-out party.

But Oklahoma showed up as well, looking for party favors.

Not immediately, however.

With an opportunity to showcase Matt Rhule’s invigorated football program and impress the College Football Playoff committee that it was much better than the No. 13-ranked team in the land, snubbed Baylor was poised to make a statement.

Tom Allen certainly did. The lead pastor from Crosspoint Church in Pearland and a Bible-pounding Baylor alum himself, he put a charge into this record crowd of 50,223 and punctuated his prayer with the outlandish request, “Sic ’em, Jesus.”

And sic ’em, Jesus’ favorite team — as Allen called the Bears — did. For a long time, two full quarters, in fact, it seemed as if the 10th-ranked Sooners didn’t have a prayer.

Baylor unleashed the power of an opportunistic offense led by Charlie Brewer and an aroused defense paced by one of the best fronts in college football and turned that into a commanding 28-3 lead after just 19 minutes.

The advantage would shrink but just a bit as the Bears took a 31-10 lead into intermission.

And then it happened. Oklahoma retaliated. With a vengeance — Old Testament style, if you will.

The Sooners would rebound with a dominant offense of their own under Heisman contender Jalen Hurts’ direction and an inspired defense that pitched a second-half shutout and author the biggest comeback in their proud school’s long, decorated history.

OU had never rallied from a deficit larger than 21 points. Never ever. Neither had any other club to beat an FBS team that had entered the week 9-0 or better since such NCAA classification began in 1937.

“Coach (Alex) Grinch told me at halftime that this is going to be one helluva story we’re going to tell our kids some day,” Hurts said of OU’s new defensive coordinator’s challenging conversation. “And I told him we’re going to add another one to the list.”

And they might, but none more improbable than Saturday’s.

It had become personal for Hurts, of course. As he said after the game, he was the new guy in town, just like Grinch, and the Alabama transfer was letting down his teammates with three turnovers, an interception and a pair of costly fumbles.

“He was calm,” OU head coach Lincoln Riley said. “I didn’t have to go do a Dr. Phil session with him.”

Hurts’ biggest mistake came late in the third period, a quarter of such OU dominance that Baylor had the ball for all of four offensive snaps because of lengthy Sooners drives. Those drives didn’t all end up in the end zone, however, because Hurts, in his dash from the Baylor 4, was stripped of the ball at the 1 by Bears All-America candidate defensive end James Lynch.

Despite his three turnovers, Hurts threw for 297 yards and four scores, three in the second half, and retained his status as a likely Heisman finalist. His last two touchdowns came in the fourth quarter with a 19-yard pass to Theo Wease and a 2-yard toss to Brayden Willis, and the icing came from a 31-yard, tie-breaking field goal with 1:45 left from Gabe Brkic, he, too, a backup at season’s start.

By the time redshirt freshman linebacker Nik Bonitto snared an errant Brewer pass near the home-team sideline for a game-sealing interception with 29 seconds left, Oklahoma’s playoff chances were intact, preserved by a monumental 34-31 victory over a now no longer undefeated Baylor team.

And now OU has a more direct path to a third CFP berth because the losses by Baylor and Minnesota removed two more unbeaten teams, Alabama is significantly diminished by the season-ending hip injury to Tua Tagovailoa and the Pac-12 will lose a team in the Utah-Oregon showdown.

“I know all the people on TV talk about style points, how much you win by, how much you lose by,” Riley said. “I think you have to find a way to win. I think that’s been a decent formula for us the last few years. We’re getting a little tougher as a team. We became in the second half what we can be.”

It’s pretty obvious the 9-1 Sooners are a potent offensive threat, even without probable All-American wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who didn’t play because he’s in concussion protocol, as well as outstanding tight end Grant Calcaterra and running back Trey Sermon because of serious injuries.

For Baylor, it just wasn’t enough although the Bears also sit at 9-1 and can clinch a likely rematch with the Sooners in December’s Big 12 title game by beating Texas here next week or Kansas the following week.

“I knew who they are,” Rhule said of the Sooners. “You don’t win that many championships in a row (four) without fighting back. We had this national stage. We performed well at times on it. We told our guys it’s going to have to bother us, hurt us, but hopefully we’ll come back next week.”

Both OU and Baylor have identical 6-1 Big 12 marks, and the Bears still have a strong shot at a conference title and a spot in the Sugar Bowl. Despite having the ball for just 5:40 in the second half to OU’s 24:20 and snapping the ball just 16 times for 69 yards, Rhule’s bunch played hard and were right there with OU in one of the league’s classic games.

But the Sooners can count on a prolific offense and for now got a confidence-boosting game out of their defense with two big second-half takeaways after forcing none the last five games.

“We kind of found ourselves,” Riley said.

And found a more complete team that can win on the road in dramatic fashion and win with replacements like Wease and Willis and tight end Austin Stogner when their more acclaimed predecessors weren’t available.

As for Bonitto, he quickly atoned for dropping a much easier interception the play before. And when he did get his pick, he bounced up and raced along with a half-dozen of his Sooners teammates toward the other end zone where they hooted and hollered and celebrated in front of a tiny slice of OU fandom in the southeast corner of the stadium.

And they had much to celebrate.