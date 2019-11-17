By Arnold Loewy and Charles Moster

This week, Arnold Loewy and Charles Moster debate whether corporate entities can be held liable for their actions -- even decades later. Moster is a former litigation attorney in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush presidential administrations who has offices in Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Abilene and Georgetown. Loewy is the George Killiam Professor of Law at Texas Tech School of Law.

MOSTER 1

No one would find it objectionable that a Nazi murderer such as Klaus Barbie a/k/a the “Butcher of Lyon” was rightfully captured hiding out under an alias in Peru and brought to justice for his heinous crimes. There cannot be a statute of limitations for the commission of evil acts resulting in mass death. It is thus logical that Nazi criminals cannot escape justice by changing their names and venue.

The identical fate should also befall corporations which have engaged in the identical behavior and be held accountable for their unspeakable acts notwithstanding the passage of many years. Since you cannot execute an entity which is a creature of the law, the next best thing is to put them to death by “involuntary dissolution” which would prohibit them from ever conducting business activities in the United States. For some corporate executives with overstuffed paychecks, this would be a fate worse than death.

Although shocking for many of our residents in Lubbock, I would apply the ultimate corporate punishment to Bayer AG, and most certainly to Perdue Pharma, the creator of OxyContin. It is not widely known that Bayer manufactured and heavily promoted the use of Zyklon B which was used by Hitler and the Nazis during WW II to murder over 6 million Jews including women and children. The victims were herded on boxcars destined for Nazi death camps with names such as Auschwitz-Birkenau and Dachau. In a beastly abomination, they were told to disrobe and enter large shower areas as a prelude to detention. Once inside, it became apparent that the shower facility was a murderous ploy. Cannisters of Zyklon B bearing the famous “Bayer Logo” were dropped through slots in the roof of the “shower facilities” unleashing the deadly gas which killed all of the trapped victims in approximately 20 minutes – but not after indescribable torment, fear, torture, and slow death. Families were found clinging to each other as they died.

Today, Bayer AG sits atop the economic food chain and not unremarkably continues its manufacture of toxic chemicals. In the same manner that a change of identity and venue would not shield a Nazi criminal from prosecution, such consequences should be applied to corporations similarly culpable. I submit that Bayer AG and other corporations which have engaged in murderous acts be involuntarily dissolved and prohibited from ever conducting business again in the United States.

LOEWY 1

I am not necessarily opposed to corporate capital punishment. For example, if a particular corporation intentionally dumped pollutants into a town’s drinking water, knowing full well that it would kill hundreds of people, it may well be that in addition to the hopefully severe penalties imposed on corporate executives, corporate dissolution might be appropriate, at least if there was a statute so providing.

The problems in applying that rationale to Bayer, in addition to the absence of a statute, are both temporal and spatial. It is highly doubtful that any of the corporate executives or even workers who were part of Bayer in 1944 are still there or even alive in 2019. To deny Bayer the right to exist today would truly be visiting the sins of the fathers upon their offspring.

One can only take the artificial personhood of a corporation so far. If it were discovered that Hitler’s grandson were living n the United States, I assume that nobody would favor his execution because of the crimes of his grandfather. Though technically Bayer has always been Bayer, I seriously doubt that the executive of Bayer U.S.A. are even aware of the crimes of a much earlier generation.

There is also the question of place. To be sure, Bayer’s crimes were crimes against humanity, it does not follow that the U.S. has jurisdiction to punish it. It would have been good if the war crimes tribunal set up after World War II that employed Justice Jackson as Chief Prosecutor had included evil corporations as well as evil people. But it didn’t.

So let’s assume that a state legislator in Texas after reading Mr. Moster’s recounting of Bayer’s horribles during World War II introduces legislation designed to punish Bayer by compelling its dissolution. Surely such legislation would be condemned as an ex post facto law.

So, even if one were persuaded that M.r Moster’s policy analysis were correct, I seriously doubt that there is a constitutionally permissible way to get where he wants to go.

MOSTER 2

I agree that the crimes of one’s ancestors should not be visited upon the descendants in the absence of culpability. Such rationale, however, does not apply to artificial entities like Bayer which have direct linkage from the scene of the murderous crime to the present. They must be held accountable for their crimes against humanity which were made clear by the Nuremberg War Crimes Tribunal which concluded that “These companies, not the lunatic Nazi fanatics, are the main war criminals. If the guilt of these criminals is not brought to daylight and if they are not punished, they will pose a much greater threat to the future peace of the world than Hitler if he were still alive… It accuses them of wholesale enslavement, plunder, and murder.”

To further solidify the guilt of Bayer, I would urge our readers to consider the gravity of their crimes. In addition to manufacturing Zyklon B, Bayer paid for slave labor, primarily women, for medical experiments advanced by Hitler. Untold numbers of women died as a result of reckless experiments wherein anesthetics and other drugs were tested on human subjects. In one documented study of these atrocities, Bayer paid the Nazis for experimentation on 150 female prisoners at Auschwitz. This is how the transaction was documented by a Bayer executive. “The transport of 150 women arrives in good condition. However, we were unable to obtain conclusive results because they died during the experiments. We would kindly request that you send another group of women to the same number and the same price… I have enclosed the first cheque. Dr, Mengele’s experiments should, as we both agreed, be pursued. Heil Hitler….”

I would thus impose the death sentence on evil actors like Bayer and require that their business entities be terminated in the United States and prohibited from ever conducting financial operations again. As you cannot execute a corporation, dissolution is the closest analogue available under the law. Although there is insufficient opportunity in this column to expand my list of corporate criminals, I would add the following additional defendants to the list of murder suspects: Big Tobacco, Purdue Pharma which brought us OxyContin, and Juul Labs which has been responsible for the e-cigarette epidemic which has devastated our youth and likely led to countless deaths.

Finally, the Professor’s concern about the legality of prosecuting companies like Bayer can be resolved by new state laws and constitutional amendments, if required.

LOEWY 2

I am very concerned about Mr. Moster’s last sentence. Out of an intense desire to punish Bayer, he seems to be willing to overturn our precious protection against ex post facto laws. Although I do not share his desire to terminate Bayer’s existence, even if I did, I would not be tempted to abolish our prohibition on ex post facto laws which far transcends the importance of whether or not Bayer’s existence should be terminated.

Mr. Moster agrees that the “crimes of the ancestors should not be visited upon the descendants in the absence of culpability.” But he contends: “Such rationale does not apply to artificial entities like Bayer which have a direct linkage from the scene of their murderous crimes to the present.”

Mr. Moster does an excellent job in describing the horrible behavior of Bayer of 1944. Indeed it is hard to understand why they were not prosecuted by the war tribunal, a prosecution that would have been entirely appropriate.

What he does not do is establish the “direct linkage from the scene of the murderous crime to the present.” Evidently he just assumes that the direct linkage will be apparent to everybody. Well it is not apparent to me and frankly I doubt that it is apparent to our readers.

I do not know who the corporate officers or Board of Directors of Bayer are today. But I am confident that most of them were not alive 75 years ago when Bayer did the horrible things recounted by Mr. Moster. And those that were alive were very small children.

It is possible that there are corporate records that can make today’s officers aware of the atrocities from 75 years ago. But that is a far cry from making them responsible for them or providing the “direct linkage” that Mr. Moster agrees is necessary.

So, the case for dissolving Bayer (2019) USA which is not currently trying to kill people but is making, among other things, low dose aspirin which helps keep me alive, is not only weak, but counterproductive. Dissolving a corporation that is currently manufacturing useful life saving drugs because 75 years ago that corporation while in another country did some very bad things is not only useless. It is counter-productive.