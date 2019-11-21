Thursday forecast for Austin: Are you enjoying the warm temperatures? We hope so, because it’ll be nice and toasty for the fourth day in a row!

Temperatures will reach a high near 76 degrees during the day and skies will be cloudy, the National Weather Service said.

The high temperature on Nov. 21 in Austin is usually 69 degrees, according to climate data.

A 20% chance of rain will last all day and through the evening, the weather service said.

Skies will be mostly cloudy at night as temperatures decrease to a low near 63 degrees, forecasters said. The low is also above normal, which is typically between 43 and 49 degrees on this day, according to climate data.

Friday will have a chance of rain before a sunny and dry weekend, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 68. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 7 p.m. and a low around 45.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 69. Mostly clear at night with a low around 45.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 71. Mostly clear at night with a low around 50.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 76. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 57.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 78. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 46.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 62.