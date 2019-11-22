Brownwood ISD
ALL SCHOOLS
Breakfast
(Includes milk, juice, alternate option of a variety of cereals)
ELEMENTARY/ COGGIN INTERMEDIATE SCHOOLS
Lunch
(Includes milk, condiments, daily salad bar and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Lunch (Includes milk, condiments, daily salad bar and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)
HIGH SCHOOL
Lunch (Includes milk, condiments, daily salad, deli and finishing bars and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)
Early ISD
ALL SCHOOLS
Breakfast
(Includes fruit, juice and milk daily. There is the choice of the menu item or cereal and crackers.)
ALL SCHOOLS
Lunch (Includes fruit and milk daily.)
Bangs ISD
ALL SCHOOLS
Breakfast
(Served with fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Cereal bar, string cheese
TUESDAY – Cereal, bug bites
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Lunch (Served with milk, fruit daily.)
MONDAY – Taquitos, queso, beans, salsa, corn, Rice Krispy Treat
TUESDAY – Pizza, tomato cup, corn, applesauce
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Lunch (Served with fruit, mini veggie bar and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Meatball sub, tater tots, carrots, brownie
TUESDAY – Hamburgers, chips, burger salad
HIGH SCHOOL
Lunch (Served with veggie bar, fruit, milk daily.)
MONDAY – Corn dogs, tater tots, baked beans
TUESDAY – Crispy chicken sandwich, chips, burger salad, ice cream
Blanket ISD
Breakfast
(Comes with cereal, fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Pancakes, bacon, cheese stick
TUESDAY – Breakfast pizza, cheese stick
Lunch
(Served with milk daily.)
MONDAY – Breaded pork chop, gravy, roasted potatoes, green beans, roll
TUESDAY – Cheesy breadsticks, marinara sauce, broccoli with cheese, garden salad, brownies
Brookesmith ISD
Breakfast
(Comes with cereal, fruit, juice and milk daily.)
Lunch
(Served with milk daily.)
May ISD
Breakfast
(Comes with fruit, juice and milk daily.)
Lunch
(Comes with fruit and juice or milk. Salad served daily.)
Zephyr ISD
Breakfast
(Comes with cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk daily.)
Lunch
(Grape or strawberry PB&J sandwich daily alternate.)
