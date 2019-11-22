Glen Rose Family Chiropractic has organized a coat drive for Somervell County that will run through the month of November.

“We had this really cold fall and I can’t imagine not having a coat and from what I've heard, there are a few kids out there who don’t have coats,” said Dr. Jennifer Cullen.

Cullen decided to organize a coat drive to help give back to the community.

“I’ve been in Glen Rose for six and a half years and it’s always impressed me with how giving Glen Rose is and the heart that Glen Rose has,” Cullen said. “I've been involved with LDL through the Paluxy Pedal, and sometimes we can’t give money and we don’t have the money to go buy somebody a coat, so it’s great to be able to do something. Those little simple things make such a big difference. My dad always raised me that if you’re not feeling good about yourself, then you can do something for somebody else. It makes you grateful for what you have. Being able to give back is great and it makes you feel really good about yourself.”

Community members have also donated other items like gloves and caps.

“I had a patient who’s a knitter, Karen Walls, she knit me a bunch of caps and sent that to go with some of the coats,” Cullen said.

She is surprised by how many individuals participated in the coat drive.

“A grade school girl brought in some coats and a bunch of grandmas and grandpas [brought some in as well]. I’m just grateful for the participation of the people who brought stuff in. It’s really exciting to see everybody pitch in and this is going to be a really neat thing,” she said.

Currently 15 coats have been donated.

“If somebody knows somebody who needs a coat, but they’re not going to ask for it, they can tell us and we’ll try to get them one,” Cullen added.